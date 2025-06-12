Erdoğan extends condolences over plane crash in India

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday extended his condolences over a plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, which claimed at least 265 lives.

"On behalf of the Turkish Nation, I extend my condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Erdoğan said on X.

The high temperature due to burning fuel in the Air India plane that crashed in western India “left no chance” to save passengers, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. He, however, confirmed that one person on board Flight 171 survived.

Addressing the media after visiting the accident site in the city of Ahmedabad and meeting the lone survivor in the hospital, Shah said all the central and state government departments are carrying out the rescue operation, and the nation is “grieving" over the incident.

“The plane carried almost 125,000 liters of fuel, and due to the high temperature, there was no chance of saving anyone,” Shah said.

The UK-bound Air India flight carried 230 passengers and 12 crew members, including two pilots. As many as 265 bodies have been recovered so far, according to local media.

The plane fell on top of a medical college hostel, and some students and residents of that area were also killed and injured, officials said.

Shah said he met the survivor, adding that the final death toll will be announced after DNA verification of the victims.

According to the airline, 169 of the passengers on board were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.