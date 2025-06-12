Erdoğan extends condolences over plane crash in India

Erdoğan extends condolences over plane crash in India

ANKARA
Erdoğan extends condolences over plane crash in India

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday extended his condolences over a plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, which claimed at least 265 lives.

"On behalf of the Turkish Nation, I extend my condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Erdoğan said on X.

The high temperature due to burning fuel in the Air India plane that crashed in western India “left no chance” to save passengers, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. He, however, confirmed that one person on board Flight 171 survived.

Addressing the media after visiting the accident site in the city of Ahmedabad and meeting the lone survivor in the hospital, Shah said all the central and state government departments are carrying out the rescue operation, and the nation is “grieving" over the incident.

“The plane carried almost 125,000 liters of fuel, and due to the high temperature, there was no chance of saving anyone,” Shah said.

The UK-bound Air India flight carried 230 passengers and 12 crew members, including two pilots. As many as 265 bodies have been recovered so far, according to local media.

The plane fell on top of a medical college hostel, and some students and residents of that area were also killed and injured, officials said.

Shah said he met the survivor, adding that the final death toll will be announced after DNA verification of the victims.

According to the airline, 169 of the passengers on board were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Continuation of indirect talks with US unjustifiable amid Israeli aggression: Irans foreign minister

Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister

    Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister

  2. Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

    Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

  3. Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

    Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

  4. Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

    Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

  5. Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant

    Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant
Recommended
Turkish rock legend Manço’s car displayed in Istanbul for first time

Turkish rock legend Manço’s car displayed in Istanbul for first time
New scenic train route invites travelers to explore Türkiye’s Black Sea heritage

New scenic train route invites travelers to explore Türkiye’s Black Sea heritage
Dedicated center welcomes new litter of Van kittens

Dedicated center welcomes new litter of Van kittens
Turkish athlete sets out to become 1st autistic swimmer to cross English Channel

Turkish athlete sets out to become 1st autistic swimmer to cross English Channel
Türkiye cancels flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Syria until June 16

Türkiye cancels flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Syria until June 16
Turkish FM: Advancing nuclear negogiations with Iran key to defusing crisis

Turkish FM: Advancing nuclear negogiations with Iran key to defusing crisis
AKP to skip mayoral race in Manisa after Zeyrek’s death

AKP to skip mayoral race in Manisa after Zeyrek’s death
WORLD Continuation of indirect talks with US unjustifiable amid Israeli aggression: Irans foreign minister

Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister

It is "unjustifiable" to continue indirect talks between Tehran and Washington while Israel's violent actions persist, the Iranian foreign minister told the EU's foreign policy chief over the phone, state news agency IRNA reported.
ECONOMY EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing up to $100 million equivalent in Turkish Lira-denominated covered bonds to be issued by Akbank, in an issuance that will mark the revival of covered bonds in the country.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿