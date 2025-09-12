Erdoğan: Culture, art will shape ‘Century of Türkiye’

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 12 that his government’s "Century of Türkiye" vision would be defined by culture and art, emphasizing Istanbul’s central role in the country’s cultural heritage.

“I believe that the Century of Türkiye, in which we are marching with determined steps, will be shaped by the works of our scholars, culturers and artists,” Erdoğan said on Sept. 12 at an event in Istanbul.

The initiative takes its name from the Turkish republic’s entry into its second century following its 1923 founding.

"This sacred land has hosted the world’s oldest civilizations. We have contributed many values to humanity with our faith, our language and our traditions," he said.

"We have shone like stars in every branch of art, not only in Anatolia but throughout our heartland. The most dazzling of these stars is Istanbul. Istanbul is the artistic dough we have been kneading for a thousand years. Istanbul means civilization, history, science and art. This city is a city that houses sacred relics."

Erdoğan promised continued investment and projects for Istanbul.

“I was honored to have opened my eyes to this beloved city, to have grown up here and to have served it. I am blessed to have left a lasting mark and legacy on Istanbul,” he said.

"We will not be satisfied with what we have done for Istanbul... We learned to fight here. We learned patience and never give up on the streets of this city. This is where we were taught to stand with the oppressed and against the oppressor."

The president pledged to support projects that would enrich Istanbul’s cultural and artistic life. "We appreciate the efforts in this area," he added.