Erdoğan expresses hope for Syria’s future, asks Turkic states’ engagement

GABALA, Azerbaijan

Despite all the difficulties, the progress Syria has shown in the past nine months delivers hope for the future of this country, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed, calling on all Turkic states to deepen their engagement with the new administration in Damascus.

Erdoğan attended the 12th leaders’ summit of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS) held in Gebele province of Azerbaijan on Oct. 7, hosted by President İlham Aliyev.

In his address at the summit, Erdoğan assessed the recent global and regional developments, particularly in Syria and Gaza.

“Establishment stability in Syria is essential for the security in our region and beyond. Despite many challenges, the progress made by the Syrian Government in the last nine months allows us to look to the future with hope,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan referred to the establishment of a new administration in Damascus following the collapse of the Assad regime after a 13-year-long civil war that destroyed the entire country and claimed the lives of more than 1 million civilians.

Türkiye has been the staunchest supporter of the new leadership in Syria under interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa and called on its partners at the OTS to further engage with them.

“In this process, we must focus on improving the political, economic and security environment of Syria, while preserving its territorial integrity and unity. As Turkic states, we must advance our engagement with the Syrian government,” Erdoğan stated.

‘Israel biggest threat to our region’

On the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas that has already turned into the genocide of Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli army, Erdoğan stressed, “The attacks carried out by Israeli government, which began with Lebanon and Syria, continued with Yemen and Iran, and most recently targeted Qatar, demonstrate that the greatest threat to the stability of our region comes from the current administration of this country.”

Citing ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza, Erdoğan welcomed the developments to reach permanent peace but added that their ultimate objective is to grant a two-state solution to the problem.

“We believe that only a two-state solution on the basis of international recognition of the rights of the Palestinian people will pave the way for a permanent and fair peace. And we continue our works to this end,” he suggested.

OTS can play active role

President Erdoğan hailed the progress the OTS has made since its foundation 17 years ago and underscored that it can play an active role in the establishment of security in its region.

“We are aware that we can contribute to our region’s stability, economic development, social welfare and cultural ties,” Erdoğan stated, also underscoring the importance of enhancing connectivity projects, particularly the Middle Corridor Project through the Caspian.

Erdoğan expressed his satisfaction with the participation of the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar at the OTS summit and asked all the member states to support a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

“Türkiye is working to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza, to deliver humanitarian aid to the region,” Erdoğan told Putin in a phone call, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

He said that diplomatic initiatives must gain momentum to ensure that the Ukraine war ends in a “fair and lasting peace,” adding that Ankara will also continue its efforts for peace.