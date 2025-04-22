Erdoğan, Australia’s governor-general discuss global issues, bilateral ties

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Australia’s Governor-General Sam Mostyn discussed bilateral ties, as well as global and regional issues, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

During a meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said that his country will continue to develop cooperation in many areas, particularly trade, tourism and transportation to strengthen “deep ties between Türkiye and Australia through the actions to be undertaken.”

He stressed the need to intensify the international community’s efforts to end Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza.

“Türkiye is making an intense effort to deliver uninterrupted aid to the region as quickly as possible, and that achieving permanent peace in the region can be realized through a two-state solution,” the Turkish president said.

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Erdoğan's chief adviser and other officials attended the meeting held at the Presidential Complex.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan met Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset.

Erdoğan said Türkiye gives importance to constructive dialogue with the Council of Europe, according to a statement released by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Ankara continues to cooperate with human rights mechanisms and the council, he said.

The president expressed concern over the recent surge in racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia in Europe and stressed that the Council of Europe should be more sensitive in combating these issues.