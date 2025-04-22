Erdoğan, Australia’s governor-general discuss global issues, bilateral ties

Erdoğan, Australia’s governor-general discuss global issues, bilateral ties

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Australia’s governor-general discuss global issues, bilateral ties

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Australia’s Governor-General Sam Mostyn discussed bilateral ties, as well as global and regional issues, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

During a meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said that his country will continue to develop cooperation in many areas, particularly trade, tourism and transportation to strengthen “deep ties between Türkiye and Australia through the actions to be undertaken.”

He stressed the need to intensify the international community’s efforts to end Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza.

“Türkiye is making an intense effort to deliver uninterrupted aid to the region as quickly as possible, and that achieving permanent peace in the region can be realized through a two-state solution,” the Turkish president said.

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Erdoğan's chief adviser and other officials attended the meeting held at the Presidential Complex.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan met Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset.

Erdoğan said Türkiye gives importance to constructive dialogue with the Council of Europe, according to a statement released by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Ankara continues to cooperate with human rights mechanisms and the council, he said.

The president expressed concern over the recent surge in racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia in Europe and stressed that the Council of Europe should be more sensitive in combating these issues.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

    Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

  2. Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

    Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

  3. Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

    Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

  4. Germany, France, UK say Israel's Gaza aid blockade 'must end'

    Germany, France, UK say Israel's Gaza aid blockade 'must end'

  5. Baghdad invites new Syrian leader to summit

    Baghdad invites new Syrian leader to summit
Recommended
Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections
Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world
Istanbul shaken by 6.2-magnitude earthquake

Istanbul shaken by 6.2-magnitude earthquake
Traffic accident claims 8 lives, injures 11 in eastern city

Traffic accident claims 8 lives, injures 11 in eastern city
Spring rains unite lake with Black Sea in rare incident

Spring rains unite lake with Black Sea in rare incident
Ministry launches youth-focused agricultural program

Ministry launches youth-focused agricultural program
Widespread business closures in Antalya over fire safety concerns

Widespread business closures in Antalya over fire safety concerns
WORLD Zelensky calls for unconditional ceasefire after Russian attack kills nine

Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Wednesday for an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire", hours after a Russian drone strike on a bus killed nine and as his top aide met Kiev's allies in London.
ECONOMY Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

The 57th edition of the Istanbul Jewelry Show (IJS), one of the most important events in the industry, welcomed 31,459 visitors from 129 countries.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿