Erdoğan: Anti-terror bid should not be derailed by politics

Erdoğan: Anti-terror bid should not be derailed by politics

ANKARA
Erdoğan: Anti-terror bid should not be derailed by politics

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that his government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative must not be undermined by political self-interest.

"We will not hesitate to do whatever is necessary to ensure that the process reaches its goal without any setbacks," Erdoğan wrote in an article for daily Sabah published on Jan. 30.

Erdoğan said significant milestones have been passed and that the final report of a parliamentary commission overseeing the project will be completed soon. The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission is working to synthesize individual party submissions into a unified document.

“As the [ruling] People's Alliance, we have always acted constructively in this process. We have concentrated on the solution and have put not only our hands but our whole bodies into it,” Erdoğan said. “This process, which aims to save our country from a 40-year-old scourge, will not be sacrificed to the self-interest calculations of daily politics.”

The initiative, launched in late 2024, was signaled by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli’s call for jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan to address parliament. Since then, the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has maintained communication channels with Öcalan.

The parliamentary panel received a two-month extension to its original 2025 mandate. Commission members have held 20 meetings, hearing from cabinet ministers, legal experts and families of fallen soldiers. The İYİ (Good) Party remains the only major faction to boycott the initiative entirely.

Erdoğan also highlighted progress in Türkiye's defense industry, noting that the localization rate has risen from 20 percent to 80 percent since he took office.

“In 2026, the prototype phase in our defense industry will end, and the mass production and inventory phase will begin. Many of our defense industry projects, including our air defense systems, our national aircraft, our tanks, our drone and armed drone systems, our radar and electronic warfare systems, are progressing successfully,” he wrote.

He praised the ongoing Steel Dome project, launched in August 2024 to integrate Türkiye's domestically produced weapons, radar arrays, and command-and-control units into a single network. The project entered its initial field deployment phase last year.

“We will continue to be present more strongly in the air, on land, at sea, in space, in the cyber homeland, everywhere,” Erdoğan said.

anti terror,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

    Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

  2. Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

    Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

  3. Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

    Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

  4. Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

    Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

  5. Trump nominates Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair

    Trump nominates Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair
Recommended
Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit
Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe
Türkiye seizes 460 mln euros in crypto as part of betting probe

Türkiye seizes 460 mln euros in crypto as part of betting probe
Türkiye offers facilitator role in Iran-US tension

Türkiye offers facilitator role in Iran-US tension
EuroLeague fines Israeli team 12,000 euros for abusive chants at Turkish coach

EuroLeague fines Israeli team 12,000 euros for abusive chants at Turkish coach
Erdoğan offers US-Iran mediation in call with Pezeshkian

Erdoğan offers US-Iran mediation in call with Pezeshkian
WORLD Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

Israel on Jan. 30 said that it will reopen Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt in both directions over the weekend, allowing Palestinians to enter and leave the territory after nearly two years of closure.
ECONOMY Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trumps Fed pick

Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

Gold and silver prices dived Friday and European stock markets climbed as investors were left reassured by US President Donald Trump's pick to take over as head of the Federal Reserve.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿