Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

Türkiye has discovered a new natural gas reserve of 75 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the Black Sea, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Saturday.

"We have discovered a new natural gas reserve of 75 billion cubic meters in the field. With this amount, we will be able to meet the residential demand alone for approximately 3.5 years," Erdogan said during his speech at the opening of Istanbul Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Training and Research Hospital.

"Our work at the Göktepe-3 well (in the Black Sea), which began on March 27 with our 7th-generation drilling ship Abdulhamid Han, was completed as of yesterday," he added.

Erdogan emphasized Ankara's commitment to energy independence. "We will continue on our path without stopping, without resting, and without paying heed to criticism or obstacles until we reach our goal of a fully energy-independent Türkiye."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

    Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

  2. Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

    Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

  3. Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

    Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

  4. Britain’s MI5 lets public in for first time

    Britain’s MI5 lets public in for first time

  5. Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare

    Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare
Recommended
Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan
Türkiye’s youth population keeps declining, TÜİK data shows

Türkiye’s youth population keeps declining, TÜİK data shows
Sail Türkiye Racing sets course to Samsun in tribute to May 19

Sail Türkiye Racing sets course to Samsun in tribute to May 19
Türkiye set to establish joint university with Syria in Damascus

Türkiye set to establish joint university with Syria in Damascus
TikTok launches dedicated content hub for Turkish TV series

TikTok launches dedicated content hub for Turkish TV series
Legal, social moves to follow PKKs exit: Reports

Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports
WORLD Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on deportations

Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on deportations

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out Friday at the Supreme Court after it blocked his bid to resume deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members, saying the justices are "not allowing me to do what I was elected to do."
ECONOMY Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 countries for international student education, the Trade Ministry announced.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿