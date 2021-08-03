Ephesus Opera Ballet Festival to be held this month

İZMİR

The fourth International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival will be organized between Aug. 24 and Sept. 3.

According to a statement made by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet, the festival will be held this year in accordance with the COVID-19 measures.

In addition to opera and ballet works, the festival will also feature concert and musical genres.

The festival will open on Aug. 24 with Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “La Traviata” to be staged by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet at the Ephesus Ancient Theater, which will open its doors after the renovation.

The Prague Ensemble concert, consisting of Michaela Zajmi from Prague Opera, Bledar Zajmi, Egli Prifti and İzmir State Opera and Ballet Orchestra flutist Hürkan Ayvazoğlu, will be held at the Ephesus Odeon on Aug. 26.

Carmen Ballet, which features the music of French composer Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen” in an original choreography, will be staged at the Ephesus Ancient Theater on Aug. 28.

The Ankara State Opera and Ballet Modern Dance Ensemble (MDT) will be on stage with the musical “Gangster,” which takes the audience to 1930s America, at the Bornova Aşık Veysel Amphitheater on Sept. 1.

In memory of Ender Arıman and Erol Uras, two invaluable tenors of the opera world who lost their lives this year, a commemorative concert will be held at the Ephesus Ancient Theater by the Izmir State Opera and Ballet Orchestra Choir and Soloists on Sept. 3.

The Festival tickets can be purchased from “www.biletinial.com,” Bornova Culture and Art Center and Alhambra Box Office, as well as from Mavibahçe Shopping and Life Center, Ephesus ancient city and Kuşadası.