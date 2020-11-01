England to lock down again as virus surges in Europe

  • November 01 2020 11:08:00

England to lock down again as virus surges in Europe

LONDON-Agence France-Presse
England to lock down again as virus surges in Europe

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new four-week coronavirus lockdown in England, which will join several European countries in imposing the measure for a second time, as Slovakia took a different tack and began testing its entire population.    

Global infections are fast approaching 46 million, with close to 1.2 million deaths, and Europe is experiencing a dizzying spike in COVID-19 cases.    

Under-pressure governments on the continent are scrambling to contain the outbreaks, with the reimposition of restrictions sparking widespread exasperation and sometimes violent protests.  

"Now is the time to take action because there's no alternative," Johnson said.

"We have got to be humble in the face of nature. In this country, alas, as in much of Europe, the virus is spreading even faster than the reasonable worst-case scenario of our scientific advisers."    

Under the new lockdown, planned to start on Thursday and end on December 2, England's population must stay at home except when exemptions apply, such as for work, education or exercise, while all but essential shops will close.    

The devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already imposed partial lockdowns.    Britain's infections surged past one million on Oct. 31.    

Just minutes after Johnson, Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced a partial lockdown with 70 percent of the population going back under restrictions.  

Also on Oct. 31, Austria brought in a second lockdown of its own, while Greece declared a partial one. The new measures came just a day after France started its second lockdown and Belgium said it would tighten its measures.

Italy has also already reintroduced some restrictions.     

This time around in Europe, there have been sometimes-violent protests against the measures.    

"This city will go bust. There will be nothing left of it," Roger Stenson, a 73-year-old pensioner in Nottingham, said ahead of Britain's lockdown announcement, echoing widespread concerns about the economic impact.    

"You know, closed shops... There will just be nothing left of it, that's the problem."            

The United States remains the worst-hit country in the world, with 9.1 million infections, more than 230,000 deaths and fresh spikes in many parts of the vast nation.    

COVID-19 has been one of the dominant campaign issues ahead of the presidential election on November 3, with millions of jobs lost and Donald Trump facing intense criticism over his handling of the pandemic.    

Trump himself got COVID-19, as did members of his family and staff, but he has been critical of lockdown measures over their economic impact, belittled mask-wearing by his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, and organised rallies with thousands of supporters despite warnings about the risk of transmission.    

The president has accused the media of overplaying the threat of the virus, but with tens of millions of Americans suffering because of the pandemic, some voters appear to be seeking an alternative.    

They include Kimberly McLemore, a 56-year-old from Florida who did not see Trump taking the pandemic seriously.

"In good conscience, I cannot vote for this man," the lifelong Republican told AFP, adding that both her parents, who are in their eighties, also voted for Biden - the first time they had voted for a Democrat.            

With no vaccine yet available, governments have limited tools at their disposal to counter the spread of the virus.

In Slovakia, the government has decided to take a different approach to other European countries and test its entire population of 5.4 million, with Prime Minister Igor Matovic describing the strategy as the EU nation's "road to freedom".    

But in the lesser privileged parts of the world with little or no infrastructure and resources, there are fewer options.

In northwestern Syria, where around 1.5 million people displaced by war live in overcrowded camps or shelters with poor access to running water, some feel they do not stand a chance.    

"We're scared of the disease but we don't dare leave," said 80-year-old Ghatwa al-Mohommad.    

"We're so confused about what we should do. If only God would have us die and end our misery."

U.K.,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Rescuers race to find survivors after magnitude-6.6 earthquake

    Rescuers race to find survivors after magnitude-6.6 earthquake

  2. Rescue dog saves cat from debris after İzmir quake

    Rescue dog saves cat from debris after İzmir quake

  3. Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

    Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

  4. Turkey’s oldest tree living since Bronze Age

    Turkey’s oldest tree living since Bronze Age

  5. Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM

    Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM
Recommended
China starts once-a-decade census of worlds largest population

China starts once-a-decade census of world's largest population
Trump launches final battleground pitch; Biden focuses on PA

Trump launches final battleground pitch; Biden focuses on PA
Greek Orthodox priest shot and wounded at church in France

Greek Orthodox priest shot and wounded at church in France
Poles defy virus warnings to rally for abortion rights

Poles defy virus warnings to rally for abortion rights
US, Europe coronavirus cases soar

US, Europe coronavirus cases soar
Biden joined by Obama as Trump targets Pennsylvania in election finale

Biden joined by Obama as Trump targets Pennsylvania in election finale
WORLD China starts once-a-decade census of worlds largest population

China starts once-a-decade census of world's largest population

Millions of census-takers began knocking on doors across China on Nov.1 for a once-a-decade head count of the world's largest population that for the first time will use mobile apps to help crunch the massive numbers.    
ECONOMY Turkey’s export, PMI, inflation figures to be released this week

Turkey’s export, PMI, inflation figures to be released this week

Turkish agencies and associations will release foreign trade, manufacturing sector activity, inflation and cash balance data during the week.
SPORTS Trabzonspor part ways with manager Eddie Newton

Trabzonspor part ways with manager Eddie Newton

Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor parted ways with English manager Eddie Newton on Oct. 31.