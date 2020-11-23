Engineer produces three tons of fertilizer a month

  • November 23 2020 07:00:00

Engineer produces three tons of fertilizer a month

ŞIRNAK – Demirören News Agency
Engineer produces three tons of fertilizer a month

An agricultural engineer in the eastern province of Şırnak has advised the unemployed people to breed Californian worms, telling that he produces three tones of worm fertilizer a month by only working an hour a day.

“Breeding worms and making worm fertilizer is an effortless job,” said Abdulmutalip Kocaman.

Worm fertilizer helps considerably in stimulating plant growth. “It helps to get 50 percent more products out of fruit and vegetable plants,” said Kocaman.

As the fertilizer obtained is organic, it has positive effects on the soil for up to three years, the engineer said.

“We bought around 600,000 worms from a company in the province of Diyarbakır. We had two boxes of worms. But in four months, the number of the worms increased to 1.5 million in four boxes,” he added.

Stressing the economic value of the business, he said, “A ton of fertilizer is sold for 3,500 Turkish Liras ($458).”

He said that by working only an hour a day, he produced around three tons of worm fertilizer in a month.

He also noted that many agriculture producing countries have been using worm fertilizer for the last 70 years.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan dismisses calls for release of jailed businessman Kavala, politician Demirtaş

    Erdoğan dismisses calls for release of jailed businessman Kavala, politician Demirtaş

  2. Actor makes 60 liras in half hour in guise of beggar

    Actor makes 60 liras in half hour in guise of beggar

  3. Breathtaking autumn scenes from Turkey's Bolu

    Breathtaking autumn scenes from Turkey's Bolu

  4. More than 7,300 foreigners granted Turkish citizenship since 2017

    More than 7,300 foreigners granted Turkish citizenship since 2017

  5. Turkish troops ready for deployment in Azerbaijan: Turkish Defense Ministry

    Turkish troops ready for deployment in Azerbaijan: Turkish Defense Ministry
Recommended
G20 throws weight behind global COVID-19 vaccine access at summit

G20 throws weight behind global COVID-19 vaccine access at summit
G20 summit can be critical in curbing pandemics fallout: Erdoğan

G20 summit can be critical in curbing pandemic's fallout: Erdoğan
Turkish kitchenware sector gains ground against China

Turkish kitchenware sector gains ground against China
Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions

Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions
Turkey’s Central Bank raises rates on swap transactions

Turkey’s Central Bank raises rates on swap transactions
Over 10,200 new companies launched in October

Over 10,200 new companies launched in October
WORLD Biden to start naming cabinet picks Tuesday as Trump resists

Biden to start naming cabinet picks Tuesday as Trump resists

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will name his first cabinet picks on Nov. 24, his chief of staff said, even as Donald Trump clung to unsubstantiated claims of fraud despite growing dissent from within his own party.
ECONOMY G-20 summit ends with support for COVID-19 vaccines for all

G-20 summit ends with support for COVID-19 vaccines for all

Leaders of the world’s most powerful nations wrapped up the Group of 20 summit on Nov. 22, vowing to spare no effort to protect lives and ensure affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people.
SPORTS Turkish pentathlete becomes European champion

Turkish pentathlete becomes European champion

Turkish pentathlete İlke Özyüksel bagged a gold medal on Nov. 20 in the Modern Pentathlon U24 Junior European Championships in Drzonkow, Poland.