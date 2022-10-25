Enerjisa’s power plant in Kayseri comes online

Energy company Enerjisa’s Erciyes power plant with 65 megawatts installed capacity in the province of Kayseri has come online.

The facility, which is designed as a hybrid wind and solar power plant, produces 221 GW/hours of electricity annually. It will provide power to 75,000 households. When it is fully completed, the power plant’s installed capacity will reach 100 megawatts.

The facility, in which Enerjisa has invested $70 million, will prevent 200,000 tons of carbon emissions annually.

With the Erciyes plant, Enerjisa’s total production and wind power installed capacities have increased to 3,672 megawatts and 277 megawatts, respectively.

The company also operates three wind power plants in the provinces of Çanakkale and Balıkesir and in the Dağpazarı area in the southern province of Mersin with a total of 212 installed capacity.

“We are moving closer to our targets with the deal inked with Enercon in October and today by bringing the Erciyes wind power plant online. We are determined to increase our renewable investments in the period ahead,” said Kıvanç Zaimler, head of Sabancı Holding’s Energy Group.

Enerjisa signed an agreement with Enercon for a 1,000 megawatts wind power earlier this month.

“Investing in renewable energy is our strategic priority. In the next five years, as Enerjisa, we will boost our production capacity to 5,000 megawatts by only investing in renewables, thus we are targeting to increase the share of renewable energy to 60 percent,” said İhsan Erbil Bayçöl, Enerjisa Üretim CEO.

The company’s target for hybrid solar power investments is at least 150 megawatts in three years, he added.

Enerjisa, which is a partnership between Sabancı and EON, is Türkiye’s leading electricity distribution, retail and customers solution company with consolidated revenues of 31 billion Turkish Liras in 2021.