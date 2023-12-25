Enerjisa supports quake-hit region with a project

ISTANBUL

Enerjisa Enerji is supporting the earthquake zone with the "A Better Future" platform that was launched in July to contribute to the economic efficiency in Türkiye, the company has said in a statement.

Enerjisa Enerji teamed up with UNDP Türkiye, Needs Map, the Adana Chamber of Commerce and the Gaziantep Chamber of Commerce for the first concrete solution project developed for efficiency in Türkiye.

“Thanks to the Regional Reconstruction and Development Center (RRDC) project, reconstruction and development of the economic, social, cultural and non-governmental aspects will be supported in the earthquake zone,” the statement said.

These centers - to be established in Adana and Gaziantep to contribute to all 11 provinces affected by the earthquake - will support businesses and organizations in the region with grants, workspace, training, collaborations, and access to optimal financing.

“We are proud to be the sole private sector supporter of the RRDC project,” said Murat Pınar, the CEO of Enerjisa Enerji.

Thanks to these centers, businesses will be supported, Pınar remarked, adding that this will also be a significant contribution to employment.

Enerjisa Enerji reaches 10.6 million customers in 14 provinces, providing electricity distribution services to more than 22 million users.

A Better Future Platform was established to contribute to the economic efficiency of Türkiye with the guidance of Enerjisa Enerji.

The institutions and organizations that support the platform include The Energy Ministry, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and UNDP.