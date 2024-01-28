Energy minister visits Azerbaijan to discuss cooperation

ISTANBUL

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar paid a visit to the Azerbaijani capital Baku on the weekend to discuss cooperation in energy and the prospects of renewable energy projects.

Bayraktar held what he described as “very productive meetings" with his Azeri counterpart, Parviz Shahbazov, and Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

At his meeting with Shahbazov, they discussed the issues of renewable energy and electric power interconnection, Bayraktar said.

“We evaluated the steps we will take to develop and deepen joint work between our countries in these areas,” the Turkish minister wrote X, formerly Twitter.

Bayraktar said he also discussed with Jabbarov the steps that will further boost the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in many areas, especially natural gas. They also discussed renewable energy projects.

“The basis of our relations with Azerbaijan is our work in the field of natural gas and oil. We want to take this further in the future,” Bayraktar said.

During his visit to Baku, he talked about the role Türkiye and Azerbaijan play in the region and their contribution to Europe’s energy supply security with Azeri officials, Bayraktar noted.

“Electricity is a new field which will further connect us with Azerbaijan. We discussed at a technical level the issues of electricity export from Nakhchivan to Türkiye and bringing the electricity produced there to the Turkish market,” he said.

Stating that they have a very broad agenda with Türkiye, including oil, natural gas, electricity and renewable energy, Shahbazov said that they will do their best to further develop relations in the field of energy.