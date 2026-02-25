Energy Minister Bayraktar holds talks in South Korea

ISTANBUL
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar traveled to Seoul for the ninth TürkiyeSouth Korea Joint Economic Commission (KEK) meeting, where he held high-level talks on expanding bilateral energy cooperation.

Bayraktar said on social media platform X that he first met South Korean Climate, Energy and Environment Minister Kim Sungwhan.

“We discussed existing collaborations and new opportunities to further develop Türkiye–South Korea energy relations,” he noted. He added that the talks focused on renewable energy, nuclear power, and electricity transmission infrastructure, with both sides evaluating concrete steps to advance cooperation.

The minister emphasized that the two countries agreed on a working agenda that reflects their shared experience in strengthening energy supply security.

“We reached consensus on diversifying supply sources and exploring joint projects in third countries,” Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar also attended a roundtable hosted by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), where he met senior representatives of South Korea’s leading energy, mining, and industrial companies.

“We shared our expanded renewable energy capacity and new targets, our nuclear program, hydrocarbon exploration and production activities, and our approach to critical minerals,” he explained.

Bayraktar also highlighted Türkiye’s investment climate. “Our country offers investors a predictable market through new reforms and vast potential in the energy transition process,” he said.

“With a strong project portfolio, we are ready for concrete collaborations both in Türkiye and in third countries. We value long-term partnerships and aim to grow sustainable investments based on mutual benefit,” Bayraktar said.

