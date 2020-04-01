Energy Exchange hits record in spot gas trade

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) trade volume in spot natural gas market hit Monday a record high for 2020, EXIST data showed on March 31.

Total trade on March 30 amounted to 21.59 million liras, marking a hefty 384 percent increase over the previous day.



On March 18 this year, the trade volume in the spot natural gas market hit another record high generating 21.37 million liras since the energy stock exchange was established on Sept. 1 in 2018.



On March 30's spot market, 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas cost 1,441 liras, while the total natural gas trade volume amounted to 14.97 million cubic meters.



Turkey received 117.9 million cubic meters of pipeline gas on March 30.



US$1 equaled 6.56 Turkish Liras at 1129 GMT on March 31.