Employment in accommodation, food sector reaches all-time high

Employment in accommodation, food sector reaches all-time high

ANKARA
Employment in accommodation, food sector reaches all-time high

The number of people employed by the accommodation and food services sector reached an all-time high of more than 1.3 million in May.

Employment in the accommodation and food sector increased by 8.7 percent or 105,106 people in May 2024 compared with the same month of last year, according to data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK).

Companies operating in this industry employed a little more than 1 million people as of the end of 2023. Employment in the industry declined slightly in January 2024 but started to pick up in the following months, reaching 1.1 million in March and 1.22 million in April.

The increase in employment in the industry is related to the developments in the tourism sector, İsmet Demirkol, founder of the consulting firm Pariterium told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Demirkol predicts that employment in the accommodation and food sector is likely to continue to increase in the coming months.

There was a total of 15.67 million paid employees in Türkiye’s industry, construction, trade and services sectors as of May, according to TÜİK data.

The number of paid employees increased by 4.3 percent or 639,000 people from May 2023.

In industry, employment inched up 0.6 percent year-on-year to around 5.1 million, while the number of paid employees in the construction sector soared 11.1 percent to 1.82 million.

Trade and services added 426,000 jobs or 5.1 percent with the number of paid employees reaching 8.77 million.

The total number of paid employees in Türkiye rose by 0.7 percent in May from the previous month, according to TÜİK data.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL
LATEST NEWS

  1. 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

    6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

  2. Public officials to be probed for 1st time in quake cases

    Public officials to be probed for 1st time in quake cases

  3. Strikes pound Gaza as Israel PM vows to ramp up pressure

    Strikes pound Gaza as Israel PM vows to ramp up pressure

  4. US Ambassador to Türkiye to leave on Sept 1

    US Ambassador to Türkiye to leave on Sept 1

  5. US Sen Menendez found guilty of corruption

    US Sen Menendez found guilty of corruption
Recommended
Contraction in housing market continues in June, shows data

Contraction in housing market continues in June, shows data
Private sector’s foreign debt at $169 billion as of end-May

Private sector’s foreign debt at $169 billion as of end-May
Swedish capital tests fully electric flying ferry

Swedish capital tests fully electric 'flying' ferry

Spains Aragon becoming Europes new cloud storage oasis

Spain's Aragon becoming Europe's new cloud storage oasis
More Chinese firms may invest in Türkiye: ALJ’s Bozkurt

More Chinese firms may invest in Türkiye: ALJ’s Bozkurt
British inflation holds steady at 2 percent target in June

British inflation holds steady at 2 percent target in June
HSBC names CFO Elhedery as next chief executive

HSBC names CFO Elhedery as next chief executive
WORLD 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

Six people including four Pakistanis were killed and nearly 30 wounded in a shooting near a Shiite mosque in the Omani capital Muscat, officials said on July 17, a rare attack in the country that was claimed by the ISIL terror organization.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿