Emperor Traian reunited with Monumental Fountain

DENİZLİ

The Monumental Fountain, built in the ancient city of Laodicea in the western province of Denizli, has been restored to its original form as a result of two years of work. The fountain was built in antiquity by Emperor Traian, who approved the world's first Water Law, but was destroyed by an earthquake. A statue of Emperor Traian was also placed in the historical fountain after 1,910 years.

Pamukkale University Department of Archeology has been carrying out excavations in the ancient city of Laodicea, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List and is home to one of the seven churches mentioned in the Bible.

Statue fragments of Traian, the emperor of Rome between 98 and 117, were found during the excavations on Stadium Street in 2019. The discovery excited archaeologists and the statue in 356 pieces was brought together with meticulous work. After its completion, the three-meter statue of Emperor Traian was recorded as one of the most important ones in terms of its features among the emperor statues found in the world so far.

Excavations carried out in Laodicea in 2015 unearthed some pieces of the Monumental Fountain and the Water Law on Stadium Street. It was determined that the Water Law, written in 30 lines in Greek language on a 1.90-meter-wide marble block, had been approved by Emperor Traian.

Reflecting the realistic portrait of the emperor, the statue has an armor on the chest that bears Zeus' lightning bolts, symbolizing the world domination. The head of Medusa, which shows the frightening side of the emperor against his enemies, two gryphons facing each other, showing that he protects fine arts, a jug filled with water brought from Başkarcı Mountain, located 20 kilometers away from the ancient city, and poppy health capsules constitute the images of the statue symbolizing abundance. There is also a prisoner next to Emperor Traian with his hands tied behind his back, symbolizing the countries he conquered in the wars.

During the excavations that started two years ago at the southern end of the western portico of Stadium Street, other ruins of the Monumental Fountain, which was destroyed in the earthquake in 494, were found.

Within the scope of the excavation and restoration works that lasted for two years, the fountain was restored to its original form. The statue of Emperor Traian was also placed in the Monumental Fountain, which is 11 meters wide and 9 meters high and has a pool.

The head of the excavations, Professor Celal Şimşek said that they have been excavating in the ancient city for 20 years and that they dedicated the Monumental Fountain to the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

“Laodicea is one of the most important excavations in our country. We found the Water Law in 2015. Then, we found the statue pieces of Emperor Traian in the ruins of the Monumental Fountain and assembled them. And we placed the huge emperor statue in its original place. We restored the statue with 70 percent of the original parts. Thus, Emperor Traian was placed in its original place where it was built 1,910 years ago. The Traian Monumental Fountain is the only example in Anatolia that has been erected with its apsidal pool, and it is unique in the world,” Şimşek said.

He noted that, on the other hand, the Monumental Fountain is the only example in the world that was revived with its original statue and built on its original plan, and added, “The Monumental Fountain is very important as it is the only example in the world with its plan type, huge Traian statue and a detailed 30-line Water Law which we uncovered in the fountain. It is important because it is the most detailed water law in the world. It includes the maintenance of over 18 kilometers of waterways coming from the foothills of Karcı Mountain, how to keep the water clean, penalties for polluters, and the distribution of water by heating it in the city on winter days.”

Pointing out that the Monumental Fountain is of great importance in terms of world archeology and Turkish tourism, Şimşek said, “We are happy to bring such a monument to the world by erecting it on the 100th anniversary of our republic. The Monumental Fountain was opened to visitors with its statue. Locals and foreigners who heard that the fountain was opened visit it. I think the fountain will be an important spot nationally and internationally.”