ISTANBUL
Emma Shapplin to perform in Istanbul

The world's most beloved French Soprano, Emma Shapplin, will take the stage at Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage on Feb. 19, 2024.

At the concert organized in cooperation with Bwo Entertainment and Dolmabahçe AŞ, the audience will find themselves in a musical journey with Shapplin's performance.

Born Crystêle Madeleine Joliton in Savigny, France in 1974, Shapplin spent her formative years studying classical music, but found herself drawn to rock, resulting in the creation of her own signature style which combines elements of opera, trance, and pop.

Her debut album, the multi-platinum-selling Carmine Meo, was released in 1997. “Etterna,” which was produced by film composer Graeme Revell, arrived in 2002, followed in 2009 by the more commercial, pop-oriented “Macadam Flower.”

She has performed in amazing places around the world, including the Acropolis in Athens, as well as the Greek “Olympia” arena, the Kremlin Grand Palace in Moscow, Opera House in Singapore, Caesare Arena in Israel, in open air Roman Mausoleum near Belgrade, on the Tunisian seashore of Ham Mamet, in Buenos Aires theater Coliseo and in the Luna Park Arena in Monaco. She also sang for UNESCO 2016 and even at the G8 in the presence of 20 presidents with their first ladies.

