Embiid scores 41 points as Sixers rout Pacers

NEW YORK

Joel Embiid scored 41 points as the Philadelphia 76ers bagged their 50th win of the season with a crushing 133-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers on April 9.

Embiid produced another dominant performance that enhanced his claims to the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, finishing with 20 rebounds and four assists in addition to his 41-point haul.

But Embiid played down his statistical contribution afterwards.

“I’ve always said, I want to dominate, and dominating can show up in different ways,” he said. “Sometimes it’s in the numbers, and sometimes the numbers don’t show it.”

While Embiid said defensively the Sixers “have a long way to go,” he believes the team’s balanced offensive performance on April 9 augurs well for the postseason.

James Harden added 22 points with 14 assists, while Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris chipped in with 18 points apiece in a game that the Sixers led from early in the first quarter through to the final buzzer.

“We’re working on what we want to accomplish in the playoffs,” Embiid said. “Making sure everyone is comfortable in the offense and today was an example of that. The ball just moved, found the right guys, everybody got a touch.

“And in the playoffs that’s how we’re going to have to play if we want to succeed.”

Elsewhere on April 9, Ja Morant impressed upon his return from a three-week injury absence as the Memphis Grizzlies thrashed the New Orleans Pelicans.

Morant scored 21 points from just under 27 minutes on court in a 141-114 blowout for the Grizzlies, who are already assured of second-seed status in the Western Conference.

Morant was one of seven Memphis players to finish in double figures as the Grizzlies warmed up for the postseason with a dazzling offensive display which included a 55-point third quarter.

Dillon Brooks led the Memphis scoring with 23 points, while Brandon Clarke had 20 from the bench.