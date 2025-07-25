Electricity, water use hit record highs in Türkiye amid intense heat

ISTANBUL
Türkiye recorded its highest-ever daily electricity consumption on July 23, while Istanbul set an all-time record for daily water use on the same day, driven by extreme summer heat across much of the country.

Driven by scorching temperatures, rampant air conditioner use, and intensified agricultural irrigation, Türkiye's electricity consumption soared to an unprecedented peak.

The highest hourly demand for electricity on July 23 occurred around peak daytime heat, while the lowest was recorded in the morning hours.

Temperatures climbed above 40 degrees Celsius in several provinces on that day.

Cities such as Edirne, Manisa and Diyarbakır recorded highs of 42 to 44 degrees, contributing to the increased demand for electricity.

In Istanbul, July 23 also marked the highest daily water consumption on record, with 3.71 million cubic meters used in a single day.

The twin records serve as a stark reminder of the increasing demand for energy and water during the hottest months of the year.

On the day, Istanbul experienced intense heat from northern Africa, with temperatures reaching 37 degrees, driving the record-high water usage.

However, despite high consumption levels, reservoir levels continue to drop in the megacity.

The overall reservoir occupancy, which stood at 82.2 percent in mid-April, had declined to 56.2 percent as of July 23, according to data from Istanbul’s official water body (İSKİ).

Istanbul’s water reserves currently hold 488.12 million cubic meters, down from the total capacity of 868.68 million cubic meters.

The city had previously seen a peak in daily consumption on June 29.

