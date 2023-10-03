Electricity, gas prices for industry increased

ISTANBUL

Electricity and natural gas prices for industrial users have been hiked for October, authorities have announced.

Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) increased the natural gas price by 20 percent for small- to medium-sized companies as well as for large industrial users.

The price of gas used for electricity production was also increased by 20 percent.

The prices took effect as of Oct. 1.

BOTAŞ did not change the wholesale price of natural gas for households.

“Based on the Household Energy Price Index (HEPI) prices, the lowest natural gas price among European countries is in Türkiye after Ukraine,” said BOTAŞ in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) hiked the price of electricity for businesses and industrial customers by 20 percent, effective as of Oct. 1.

The price of electricity for household has not been changed, the EPDK said.