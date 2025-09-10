El Salvador seizes 1.4 tons of cocaine floating in Pacific

El Salvador seizes 1.4 tons of cocaine floating in Pacific

SAN SALVADOR
El Salvador seizes 1.4 tons of cocaine floating in Pacific

El Salvador seized packages containing 1.4 tons of cocaine floating in the Pacific Ocean, President Nayib Bukele said on Sept. 9, calling it a strike "against international drug trafficking."

The shipment was found approximately 1,600 kilometres southwest of El Cordoncillo at the mouth of the Jaltepeque estuary on El Salvador's Pacific coast, he said.

The seizure comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has declared war on Latin American drug traffickers and declared cartels "terrorist" organizations.

International criminal cartels use Central America as a gateway for drug trafficking, especially cocaine, to the U.S.

Trump has sent several warships towards Venezuela, accusing the government of being part of the drug trade, and ordered a missile strike on a suspected drug boat, killing 11 people.

The Salvadoran president said the floating packages were valued at $35 million.

Between 2024 and 2025, El Salvador seized 37.2 tons of cocaine with an estimated value of $932.4 million, Bukele added.

The U.S. embassy in El Salvador praised the operation, emphasizing that "each successful action against criminal networks shows that there is a growing synchrony between partners with common goals."

Washington estimates that 90 percent of cocaine reaching the U.S. passes through Mexico and Central America via small planes, boats, and mini-submarines.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

    Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

  2. Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

    Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

  3. Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

    Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

  4. Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

    Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

  5. Village museum being planned at Sayburç

    Village museum being planned at Sayburç
Recommended
Qatar says Netanyahu must be brought to justice over strikes

Qatar says Netanyahu must be 'brought to justice' over strikes
Right-wing Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot dead at US university

Right-wing Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot dead at US university
Israeli strikes on rebel-held Yemen kill 35

Israeli strikes on rebel-held Yemen kill 35
EU leader calls for sanctions against Israel over war in Gaza

EU leader calls for sanctions against Israel over war in Gaza
Poland warns of escalation, holds NATO talks after Russian drone intrusion

Poland warns of escalation, holds NATO talks after Russian drone intrusion
Israel vows to strike foes anywhere after Qatar attack

Israel vows to strike foes anywhere after Qatar attack
Australia approves chlamydia vaccine for koalas

Australia approves chlamydia vaccine for koalas
WORLD Qatar says Netanyahu must be brought to justice over strikes

Qatar says Netanyahu must be 'brought to justice' over strikes

Qatar's prime minister warned Wednesday that an unprecedented Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas killed hope for Gaza hostages, calling for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to be "brought to justice".

ECONOMY Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy is expected to enjoy a good 2025 harvest and clinch the world's leading producer label once again, according to estimates presented by Italy's Agriculture Ministry and its wine union.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿