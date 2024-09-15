Eight migrants die in Channel crossing attempt

Eight migrants die in Channel crossing attempt

Eight migrants died on Sunday when their overcrowded vessel capsized while trying to cross the Channel from France to England, French authorities said, less than two weeks after the deadliest such disaster this year.

The French and British governments have sought for years to stop the flow of migrants, who pay smugglers thousands of euros per head for the passage to England from France aboard small boats.

A police source told AFP the accident occurred shortly after the boat embarked.

Regional prefect Jacques Billant is set to hold a news conference at 10 a.m., his office said.

Maritime authorities said on Sept. 14 that numerous attempts by migrants to make the perilous crossing in small boats have been attempted in recent days, with 200 people rescued in 24 hours over Sept. 13 and 14 alone.

At least 12 migrants, mostly from Eritrea, died off the northern French coast when their boat carrying dozens of people capsized this month.

It was the deadliest such disaster this year, and brought to 37 the number of migrant deaths in the Channel, up from 12 in 2023.

More than 22,000 migrants have arrived in England by crossing the Channel since the beginning of this year, according to British officials.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron pledged this summer to strengthen "cooperation" in handling the surge in undocumented migrant numbers.

French authorities seek to stop migrants taking to the water but do not intervene once they are afloat except for rescue purposes, citing safety concerns.

