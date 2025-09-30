Eight countries, including Türkiye, welcome Trump's Gaza peace efforts with joint statement

ANKARA
Eight countries, including Türkiye, issued a joint statement Monday praising U.S. President Donald Trump's "sincere efforts" to end the Gaza war.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt backed Trump's 20-point "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict."

In the statement, they welcomed "Trump's leadership and sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza" and expressed trust in his will to find a path to peace.

They stressed the importance of partnership with the U.S. for regional stability.

The ministers confirmed readiness to engage positively with the U.S. and parties to finalize and implement the deal for peace, security and stability.

They reaffirmed commitment to work with the U.S. to end the Gaza war.

The plan covers uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza, no displacement of Palestinians, hostage release, a security mechanism for all sides, full Israeli withdrawal, Gaza reconstruction, and integration with the West Bank under a two-state solution per international law.

These elements are key for regional stability and security, the statement added.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone talks with his Saudi, Qatari and Jordanian counterparts on Trump's ceasefire proposal for Gaza, ministry sources said Monday.

The calls with Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan, Qatari FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Jordanian FM Ayman Safadi focused on views about Trump's plan.

Late Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praised Trump's push.

"I commend U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire," Erdoğan said in a statement.

He added Türkiye would keep backing the diplomatic process. Ankara is set to help build "a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties."

 

 

