Eid holiday boosts tourism activity

Eid holiday boosts tourism activity

ISTANBUL
Eid holiday boosts tourism activity

The Eid al-Fitr holiday is giving a boost to Türkiye’s tourism activity as bookings by holidaymakers rise 40 to 45 percent this year compared with last year.

The Eid marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The Eid holiday starts on April 21 and ends on April 23, but families are merging a short school break and Eid to go on a long nine-day vacation.

Tourism activity was slow in the past two months due to the devastating earthquakes that jolted several provinces in Türkiye’s south.

“The tremors hit the entire tourism industry; bookings declined until mid-March. But new reservations made in April are likely to compensate for the losses in February and March,” said Kaan Karayal, the board chair of Tatilsepeti, a leading travel portal.

Holidaymakers’ preferred destinations for the Eid holiday will be the province of Antalya and resort towns on the Aegean coast, according to Karayal.

People will also be traveling to the Balkan countries and Sharm al-Sheikh because they are not required to have visas to go to those places, he added.

Popular destinations for cultural tours are Cappadocia, Safranbolu and towns around the province of İzmir, said Kemal Çubuk from Tatilbudur, another travel platform.

Tourism in quake-hit region

Meanwhile, hoteliers in the earthquake-hit provinces said the disaster not only disrupted industries but also tourism activity there.
Some 80 percent of tours, planned before the tremors, have been canceled, said Halil Kılınç, a representative for the southeastern region of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB).

“People were scared. Tours were canceled because it was not clear in what situation hotels in those provinces were,” Kılınç explained.
Even though the devastated areas are not on the tour routes, travelers were still worried, he said.

Those who still plan to visit the region under package tours are asking for documents from hotels and restaurants proving they are safe, according to Kılınç.

Around 90 of the hotels in the region either remain intact or suffered only minor damage, he said. “Most of the hotels can easily accommodate visitors. But after-shock tremors keep people anxious. We do not expect tourism activity to pick up until November.”

Package tours were a lifeline for the local tourism industry, Kılınç said. “Those tours were very popular with domestic and foreign tourists. If tourism activities stop, the region will receive a big blow.”

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

    Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

  2. Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

    Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

  3. Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

    Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

  4. US warship sails through Taiwan Strait days after China drills

    US warship sails through Taiwan Strait days after China drills

  5. Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28

    Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28
Recommended
Saudi Arabia transfers more Aramco oil shares to wealth fund

Saudi Arabia transfers more Aramco oil shares to wealth fund
Sector turmoil could make US banks ‘more cautious’: Yellen

Sector turmoil could make US banks ‘more cautious’: Yellen
Earthquakes’ cost estimated at 2 trillion Turkish Liras

Earthquakes’ cost estimated at 2 trillion Turkish Liras
Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent
Türkiye’s aquaculture ranks first among EU nations

Türkiye’s aquaculture ranks first among EU nations
China’s economy expected to rebound as zero-Covid era fades

China’s economy expected to rebound as zero-Covid era fades
WORLD Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day Sunday, signaling they were unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire.
ECONOMY Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit and vegetable exports from Türkiye’s Western Mediterranean region increased by 26 percent between Jan. 1 and April 11 from a year ago to stand at $229 million.

SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.