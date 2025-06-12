Egypt detains over 200 pro-Palestinian activists ahead of Gaza march

CAIRO

Libyans wave flags as they greet activists, heading towards Gaza by land with the aim of breaking the siege on the Palestinian territory, in Tripoli's Martyrs Square on June 11, 2025, one day after crossing into Libya from Tunisia.

Egyptian authorities have detained more than 200 pro-Palestinian activists in Cairo ahead of a planned international march with the stated aim of breaking Israel's blockade on Gaza, the organizers said on June 12.

"Over 200 participants were detained at Cairo airport or questioned at hotels across Cairo," the march's spokesperson Saif Abukeshek told AFP, adding that those detained included nationals from the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Morocco and Algeria.

The activists had planned to travel to Egypt's Rafah border crossing with Gaza, to demand the entry of humanitarian aid and an end to Israel's blockade on the besieged enclave.

Abukeshek said that plainclothes police entered hotels in Cairo on June 11 with lists of names, questioned activists and in some cases confiscated mobile phones and searched personal belongings.

"After interrogations, some were arrested and others were released," he added.

Organizers said that around 4,000 participants from more than 40 countries "had booked flight tickets" to Cairo, with many already arriving ahead of the planned march on June 13.

According to the plan, participants are set to travel by bus to the city of El-Arish in the heavily securitized Sinai Peninsula before walking 50 kilometers (30 miles) towards the border with Gaza.

They would then camp there before returning to Cairo on June 19.

Israel has called on Egyptian authorities "to prevent the arrival of jihadist protesters at the Egypt-Israel border.”

The new action of the activists came after the aid ship Madleen was seized by Israeli naval forces early this week while sailing in international waters and redirected to the port of Ashdod.

An Israeli NGO representing activists detained aboard a boat attempting to breach Israel's blockade of Gaza said on June 12 that six were en route to the airport for deportation.

Four, including Thunberg, agreed to be deported immediately. Another eight activists, including a Turkish citizen, remain in Israeli custody awaiting deportation.