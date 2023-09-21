Edgar Barrera, Shakira, and more lead Latin Grammy nominations

SEVILLA, Spain
Edgar Barrera, the producer and songwriter known for his work with such artists as Madonna, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Grupo Frontera and beyond, leads the 2023 Latin Grammy nominations with 13.

The Latin Recording Academy announced this year's nominees in a livestream on Sept. 19.

Barerra is nominated for best pop song, record, album, songwriter, and producer of the year and has two nominations in the song of the year category. He also has three noms apiece in the best tropical song and best regional song categories.

Just behind him are some of his collaborators, like Karol G, Shakira, and Camilo. They have seven nominations each, as does Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, the Colombian songwriter who works under the moniker Keityn.

Argentine record producer Bizarrap, known for his Bzrp Music Sessions, has six.

Barrera and Moreno are also nominated in the songwriter of the year category alongside Felipe González Abad, Manuel Lorente Freire, Horacio Palencia and Elena Rose. The songwriter of the year is first of three new categories, which also includes best singer-songwriter song and best Portuguese-language urban performance.”

The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will take place on Nov. 16 in Sevilla, Spain.

There are 11 nominees in the record of the year category, including Christina Aguilera, Rosalía, Natalia Lafourcade, Maluma and Marc Anthony. Album of the year contains Pablo Alborán, Camilo, Karol G, Juanes and Carlos Vives.

Song of the year nominees includes Lasso's “Ojos Marrones”, Grupo Frontera featuring Bad Bunny's “Un X100to," and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma's “Ella Baila Sola.” Shakira holds three of the 10 nominations in the category: “Acróstico," “TQG," Karol G and Shakira, and “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," Bizarrap featuring Shakira.

The nomination follows her performance and acceptance of the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV VMAs held last week.

“This group of creators reflects musical excellence and the richness of Latin music, and I look forward to celebrating them during Latin GRAMMY Week in Sevilla which will be a truly historic moment for our organization," said Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud in a statement.

The Latin Grammys will broadcast live on Univision in the U.S. and Radio Televisión Española in Spain.

