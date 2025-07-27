Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates

Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates

BOGOTA
Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates

Colombian authorities said on July 26 that Ecuador had deported about 600 Colombian prisoners via a land border crossing, after Bogota protested the action came without prior agreement.

In 2024, Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa announced his intention to deport Colombian inmates to ease overcrowding in the country's prisons. Small groups were transferred starting in April.

But Colombian President Gustavo Petro opposed the move, saying that a joint plan was needed to safeguard the prisoners' rights.

"In the morning, 603 people arrived, 60 women and 543 men, and we completed the reception of them" at the Rumichaca border crossing in Carchi province, Colombia's acting Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio said.

Authorities on both sides of the border had previously reported conflicting figures for the number of prisoners deported.

The inmates, wearing orange uniforms, waited in line to reenter their home country under the watchful eye of Ecuadoran police and military personnel.

Early in the day, some in shorts and t-shirts did exercises while waiting for their turn to cross the border in the chilly Andean air, saying "We want to cross, we want to cross."

A source in the Carchi governor's office who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity said the mass deportation began on July 25, and the 870 inmates slated at the time for expulsion represented about 60 percent of all Colombians in Ecuador's prisons.

Juan Morales, an official in the Colombian town of Ipiales, said that authorities had to scramble to handle the influx of people, because Ecuador had not informed them of the deportations.

Ecuador's foreign ministry said Saturday that Bogota was told about the plan on July 8.

 

deports,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

    Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

  2. Boeing workers threaten strikes at fighter jet factories

    Boeing workers threaten strikes at fighter jet factories

  3. CK Hutchison seeks Chinese investor for Panama ports deal

    CK Hutchison seeks Chinese investor for Panama ports deal

  4. Turkish auto market braces for slowdown after tax overhaul

    Turkish auto market braces for slowdown after tax overhaul

  5. IDEF 2025 concludes with $9 billion in defense contracts

    IDEF 2025 concludes with $9 billion in defense contracts
Recommended
Syria sets date for selection of new transitional parliament

Syria sets date for selection of new transitional parliament
WHO says malnutrition reaching alarming levels in Gaza

WHO says malnutrition reaching 'alarming levels' in Gaza
UN tackles beleaguered two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

UN tackles beleaguered two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
US, EU strike trade deal in transatlantic standoff

US, EU strike trade deal in transatlantic standoff
11 injured at Walmart store stabbing in Michigan

11 injured at Walmart store stabbing in Michigan
Thailand, Cambodia clash despite ceasefire hopes

Thailand, Cambodia clash despite ceasefire hopes
WORLD Syria sets date for selection of new transitional parliament

Syria sets date for selection of new transitional parliament

Syrian authorities announced on Sunday that a new transitional parliament would be selected in September, with local electoral bodies picking two-thirds of the lawmakers and the country's interim president naming the rest.
ECONOMY Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

Syria and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding on July 27 to strengthen bilateral cooperation in several energy sectors, including electricity, oil, and gas.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿