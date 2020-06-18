Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

  • June 18 2020 10:15:23

Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

In the post-coronavirus period, Turkey has its eyes on becoming the center of supply chains and travel routes taking advantage from an ever-rising profile in the international arena, the country's vice president said on June 17. 

In a meeting with Turkish business circle in the capital city, Ankara, Fuat Oktay commented on the latest developments in the economy.

In the first quarter of 2020, the gross national income increased by 4.5% on an annual basis, he said.

"The base effect in the previous year is the factor here, we are aware of it, but it is a positive divergence in an atmosphere in which all economies went to negative in the COVID-19 period," he said.

Praising Turkey for managing the pandemic so well, he said: "Who knew these masks would turn into something like gold? That all states calling themselves "superpowers" would wage a mask war in the East, the West and Europe."

Turkey not only met the needs of its citizens and medical staff, but also responded to the needs of more than 125 countries, he said.

"When we look at the developments in the international arena, we [Turkey] turned the coronavirus crisis into an opportunity with a great deal of determination," he said.

At the end of the year, he went on to say, the government foresees a positive picture for the 3rd and 4th quarters.

"To reach positive results, the number of cases must decrease again. It's not just a desire, it's a pre-condition. We have to continue taking top-notch health measures," he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

    Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

  2. Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

    Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

  3. Masks mandatory in Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa with new measures

    Masks mandatory in Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa with new measures

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,861, daily cases steady over 1,400

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,861, daily cases steady over 1,400

  5. High-level Turkish delegation pays visit to Libya

    High-level Turkish delegation pays visit to Libya
Recommended
Turkey, Finland discuss bilateral trade opportunities

Turkey, Finland discuss bilateral trade opportunities
Turkey Wealth Fund gains controlling stake in Turkcell

Turkey Wealth Fund gains controlling stake in Turkcell
EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May

EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May
Real sector recovery speeding up: Minister

Real sector recovery speeding up: Minister
Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector eases

Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector eases
Outdoor leisure venues await reopening order

Outdoor leisure venues await reopening order
WORLD Fresh virus outbreak hinders Beijing’s return to normal

Fresh virus outbreak hinders Beijing’s return to normal

A fresh coronavirus outbreak in Beijing has hampered the Chinese capital’s hesitant return to normality, rekindling fears for the economy as some businesses grind to a halt and consumers stay away.
ECONOMY Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

In the post-coronavirus period, Turkey has its eyes on becoming the center of supply chains and travel routes taking advantage from an ever-rising profile in the international arena, the country's vice president said on June 17. 
SPORTS Istanbul to host 2021 UEFA Champions League final instead of 2020

Istanbul to host 2021 UEFA Champions League final instead of 2020

The 2019-2020 Champions League, suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be completed in a ’Final Eight’ in Lisbon in August instead of Istanbul, UEFA said on June 17.