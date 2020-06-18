Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

In the post-coronavirus period, Turkey has its eyes on becoming the center of supply chains and travel routes taking advantage from an ever-rising profile in the international arena, the country's vice president said on June 17.

In a meeting with Turkish business circle in the capital city, Ankara, Fuat Oktay commented on the latest developments in the economy.

In the first quarter of 2020, the gross national income increased by 4.5% on an annual basis, he said.

"The base effect in the previous year is the factor here, we are aware of it, but it is a positive divergence in an atmosphere in which all economies went to negative in the COVID-19 period," he said.

Praising Turkey for managing the pandemic so well, he said: "Who knew these masks would turn into something like gold? That all states calling themselves "superpowers" would wage a mask war in the East, the West and Europe."

Turkey not only met the needs of its citizens and medical staff, but also responded to the needs of more than 125 countries, he said.

"When we look at the developments in the international arena, we [Turkey] turned the coronavirus crisis into an opportunity with a great deal of determination," he said.

At the end of the year, he went on to say, the government foresees a positive picture for the 3rd and 4th quarters.

"To reach positive results, the number of cases must decrease again. It's not just a desire, it's a pre-condition. We have to continue taking top-notch health measures," he said.