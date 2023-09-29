Economy board discusses policies to support financial stability

Economy board discusses policies to support financial stability

ANKARA
Economy board discusses policies to support financial stability

The Economy Coordination Board has discussed policies and measures that will support the development and stability of financial markets.

The main item on the board’s agenda was economic policies and measures that will support the development and stability of Türkiye’s financial markets with the aim of ensuring economic recovery and permanent stability, according to the statement released after the board meeting on Sept. 28.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Industry Minister Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Agriculture Minister İbrahim Yumaklı and Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan attended the meeting in the capital Ankara.

“We aim to ensure sustainable economic growth, support strategic investments, strengthen financial stability against risks that may arise in the global economy, increase domestic savings and access to finance,” the statement read.

The board discussed new strategies and roadmaps with the aim of encouraging high-value-added and export-oriented investments, reducing foreign dependency and supporting sustainable growth.

“We evaluated the work, which is being carried out within the scope of diversifying Turkish Lira- instruments and making them more attractive for investors.”

The board members also discussed the additional steps planned to be taken in the coming period in order to develop systems that bring the gold under the mattress into the economy, as well as the Digital Turkish Lira Project.

“Within the scope of the ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision, we continue our work with determination to achieve the goal of a strong economy, strong society, strong Türkiye,” the statement added.

WORLD Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help
LATEST NEWS

  1. Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

    Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

  2. Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers

    Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers

  3. Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

    Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

  4. Türkiye prioritizes regional peace, security: Top security council

    Türkiye prioritizes regional peace, security: Top security council

  5. Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

    Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report
Recommended
Measures ease supply problems in car market: Minister

Measures ease supply problems in car market: Minister
Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report
Blue Origin to remain grounded following crash probe

Blue Origin to remain grounded following crash probe
Meta putting AI in smart glasses, assistants and more

Meta putting AI in smart glasses, assistants and more
Decarbonising shipping to cost over $100 bn per year: UN

Decarbonising shipping to cost over $100 bn per year: UN
Confidence in economy improves in September

Confidence in economy improves in September
WORLD Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed Thursday to defeat criminal gangs with the military's help after a surge of violence that has killed a growing number of children and innocent victims.

ECONOMY Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

Türkiye was one of the world’s top 10 tourism earners in 2022, according to a recent report published by the U.N. World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), looking at the impact of the pandemic on international tourism.
SPORTS Paralympic swimmers inspiring journey documented

Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

The remarkable life story of Sümeyye Boyacı, Türkiye's pioneering female Paralympic national swimmer who clinched the title of world champion last year, has been brought to the screen in a documentary.