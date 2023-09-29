Economy board discusses policies to support financial stability

ANKARA

The Economy Coordination Board has discussed policies and measures that will support the development and stability of financial markets.

The main item on the board’s agenda was economic policies and measures that will support the development and stability of Türkiye’s financial markets with the aim of ensuring economic recovery and permanent stability, according to the statement released after the board meeting on Sept. 28.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Industry Minister Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Agriculture Minister İbrahim Yumaklı and Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan attended the meeting in the capital Ankara.

“We aim to ensure sustainable economic growth, support strategic investments, strengthen financial stability against risks that may arise in the global economy, increase domestic savings and access to finance,” the statement read.

The board discussed new strategies and roadmaps with the aim of encouraging high-value-added and export-oriented investments, reducing foreign dependency and supporting sustainable growth.

“We evaluated the work, which is being carried out within the scope of diversifying Turkish Lira- instruments and making them more attractive for investors.”

The board members also discussed the additional steps planned to be taken in the coming period in order to develop systems that bring the gold under the mattress into the economy, as well as the Digital Turkish Lira Project.

“Within the scope of the ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision, we continue our work with determination to achieve the goal of a strong economy, strong society, strong Türkiye,” the statement added.