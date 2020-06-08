Economies of Turkey, Italy to bounce: Italian chamber

  • June 08 2020 14:53:00

Economies of Turkey, Italy to bounce: Italian chamber

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Economies of Turkey, Italy to bounce: Italian chamber

Turkey and Italy's economies will bounce in the manufacturing and tourism sectors when the wheels restart to turn amid the pandemic, the head of Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on June 8.

All countries plan to reactivate their economies to revive the global trade after the COVID-19 outbreak, Livio Manzini stressed in a press release.

Several experts and economists believe Turkey will have an important role in global supply chains after the pandemic period, especially in its region.

Turkey and Italy have $20 billions of bilateral trade volume, he said, adding: "This shows we are in second place among the EU countries after Germany, and this success is not a coincidence, but a work of 135 years."

"This [pandemic] process, called the 'new normal', reveals another fact: Economies will be at the forefront now," he noted.

The manufacturing and tourism sectors are significant both for Turkey and Italy, he said, and added that investments should revive.

Fairs were critical for gathering the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of the two countries, but they were canceled till 2021 due to the pandemic, he reminded.

Online meetings are planned to bring the SMEs together, he added.

The novel coronavirus, which first appeared in China last December, has spread to 188 countries and regions across the world, while Europe and the US economies were affected most.

Several sectors, especially the tourism, travel and manufacturing, have been affected from the pandemic deeply due to the measures to stem the virus, such as lockdowns and travel bans.

economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bosphorus’ garbage on display in Istanbul square

    Bosphorus’ garbage on display in Istanbul square

  2. Turkey marks first curfew-free weekend since mid- April

    Turkey marks first curfew-free weekend since mid- April

  3. Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

    Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

  4. Turkey willing to do business in Libya, president’s aide says

    Turkey willing to do business in Libya, president’s aide says

  5. Turkey’s women take to Twitter to mock sexist language

    Turkey’s women take to Twitter to mock sexist language
Recommended
Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister

Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister
Turkeys auto production tops 415,000 in Jan-May

Turkey's auto production tops 415,000 in Jan-May
Vietnam ratifies trade deal with EU in boost for economy

Vietnam ratifies trade deal with EU in boost for economy
Pandemic forces firms into digital transformation: Expert

Pandemic forces firms into digital transformation: Expert
Erdoğan says Yusufeli Dam will give Turkey $221 mln annually

Erdoğan says Yusufeli Dam will give Turkey $221 mln annually
Treasury posts $1.4 bln cash deficit in May

Treasury posts $1.4 bln cash deficit in May

WORLD Surge in Latin America as global coronavirus toll pass 400,000

Surge in Latin America as global coronavirus toll pass 400,000

Surging fatalities in Latin America helped push the global coronavirus death toll above 400,000 on June 7, even as Europe emerged from its virus lockdown with infections increasingly under control there.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister

Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister

Turkey will continue to back investments that will reduce imports and increase exports, said Berat Albayrak, the country's treasury and finance minister, on June 8.
SPORTS Istanbul should press ahead with Olympics bid: Executive

Istanbul should press ahead with Olympics bid: Executive

Istanbul must be a candidate for the 2032 Summer Olympics and the Turkish megacity should not give up until that is accomplished, a sports executive said on June 7. 