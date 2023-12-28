Economic policies to be implemented with determination: Board

ANKARA

The economic policies will continue to be implemented with determination in 2024, the Economy Coordination Board (EKK) has said.

Members of the board met on Dec. 28, chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, to discuss the latest developments in the Turkish and global economy.

The government is implementing the medium-term program, which is designed to boost the Turkish economy’s resilience to global risks and uncertainties, lower inflation and ensure sustainable growth, the statement added.

The steps to be taken, will reduce exports’ dependency on imports and increase Türkiye’s share in global trade, it said.

Members of the board also raised the issue of implementing agricultural policies which will enhance food security as well agricultural production planning.

The board also assessed the economic developments in 2023 and the targets set out in the medium-term program, according to the statement.

“It was stressed that the policies with priority should be implemented with determination in 2024,” said the statement.