Economic policies help boost reserves, says Şimşek

Economic policies help boost reserves, says Şimşek

ANKARA
Economic policies help boost reserves, says Şimşek

With the economic policies the government is implementing, while investor confidence has increased, the Central Bank’s reserves have risen and Türkiye’s risk premium has declined, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said.

He noted that the latest data from the bank showed that its gross reserves climbed to $134.5 billion as of Nov. 17, the highest level since September 2014.

The gold reserves increased from $43.7 billion on Nov. 10 to $45.2 billion.

Foreign exchange reserves rose from $84.6 billion to $89.2 billion, according to the numbers the Central Bank released on Nov. 23.

"Türkiye’s risk premium also declined from more than 700 in May to around 330 today," Şimşek wrote on the social media platform X on Nov. 23.

“We are determined to reduce inflation because price stability is a prerequisite for sustainable high growth,” he said.

“We are also determined to support investment, production and exports during the disinflation process.”

As part of those efforts, while Eximbank's capital was strengthened, the daily rediscount credit limit was increased by 10 times to 3 billion Turkish Liras in order to support exporters’ access to financing, the minister noted.

Earlier this week Şimşek announced that the government was planning to offer tax incentives to boost foreign currency inflows into Türkiye.

“We will increase the tax deduction and exemption rates to be applied to some activities of income and corporate taxpayers abroad, provided that the earnings are brought to the country,” he said, reiterating that they will also implement structural reforms, which will increase production, competition and productivity.

Simsek, Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024
LATEST NEWS

  1. Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

    Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

  2. Miss Universe title win exposes deep political divide in Nicaragua

    Miss Universe title win exposes deep political divide in Nicaragua

  3. Countdown starts for Istanbul Orchestra’Sion

    Countdown starts for Istanbul Orchestra’Sion

  4. Halide Edip Adıvar's painting turned into documentary

    Halide Edip Adıvar's painting turned into documentary

  5. Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season

    Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season
Recommended
Italy, France, Spain must tackle debt: IMF chief

Italy, France, Spain must tackle debt: IMF chief
More than 44 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye

More than 44 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye
Maximum interest rate on credit cards not to change

Maximum interest rate on credit cards not to change
Gazprom mulls investment cut as exports drop

Gazprom mulls investment cut as exports drop
Top producer Ivory Coast fears for cocoa output after rains

Top producer Ivory Coast fears for cocoa output after rains
Japan inflation up 2.9 percent

Japan inflation up 2.9 percent

WORLD Olympic runner Pistorius granted parole over girlfriends murder

Olympic runner Pistorius granted parole over girlfriend's murder

South Africa's ex-Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison in January after he was granted parole on Friday, a decade after he shot dead his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in a crime that gripped the world, prison authorities said.
ECONOMY Italy, France, Spain must tackle debt: IMF chief

Italy, France, Spain must tackle debt: IMF chief

Italy, France, and Spain must do more to tackle rising debt and deficit levels, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told European media, flagging "very modest" European growth in the post-COVID climate.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.