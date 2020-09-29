Economic confidence improves in September

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The confidence in the Turkish economy advanced month-on-month in September, according to official data released on Sept. 29.

"Economic confidence index which was 85.9 in August increased by 3.1% in September to 88.5," the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a report.

The month-on-month rise was driven by improvements in consumer confidence, services, and real sector indices.

Sub-indices for services and consumer confidence climbed 6.4% and 3.2% during the same period.

Although being in the positive territory, real sector confidence index posted a slight rise this month, up 0.5% from August.

In September, the construction and retail trade readings were in the negative zone, falling 2% and 1.5%, respectively.



