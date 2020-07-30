Economic confidence continue to improve in July

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Confidence in the Turkish economy continued to recover for three consecutive months after falling sharply in April amid coronavirus pandemic, according to official data.

The Economic Confidence Index climbed 11.8% compared to the last month, hitting 82.2 in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a report.

The figure was 73.5 in June and 84.6 in July 2019.

The rise in the index was driven by improvements in three sub-readings - services, real sector, construction and retail trade confidence indices.