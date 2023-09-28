EBRD upgrades growth forecast for Türkiye

EBRD upgrades growth forecast for Türkiye

LONDON
EBRD upgrades growth forecast for Türkiye

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised its Türkiye GDP growth forecast to 3.5 percent for 2023 from a forecast in May of 2.5 percent.

The upward revision for 2023 reflects strong growth in the first half of the year, driven by pre-election fiscal stimulus, although growth is expected to slow in the second half of the year, the bank said in a statement on Sept. 27.

The bank expects Türkiye’s economy to grow by 3 percent in 2024, unchanged from the May estimate.

The forecasts were published in the bank’s Regional Economic Prospects report, which includes an expected slowdown in growth in the EBRD regions to an average of 2.4 percent in 2023.

The report also highlighted remaining external imbalances in Türkiye’s economy, with short-term external debt exceeding $200 billion and the current account deficit standing at $60 billion.

“Foreign exchange reserves are increasing, but remain modest,” it said.

According to the report, a return to orthodox economic policies is a positive signal and the local elections in March 2024 will be a significant factor as they draw closer.

In the first half of 2023, GDP growth decelerated from 5.6 per cent in 2022 to 3.9 percent year on year, the report said, noting that inflation declined but remains elevated and is expected to rise to 60 percent by the end of 2023.

To date, the EBRD has invested more than 18 billion euros in various sectors of the Turkish economy, largely in the private sector.

ECONOMY Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

    Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

  2. Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

    Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

  3. EBRD upgrades growth forecast for Türkiye

    EBRD upgrades growth forecast for Türkiye

  4. A loving, respectful portrait of guitar god Carlos Santana

    A loving, respectful portrait of guitar god Carlos Santana

  5. ‘We’re on right track, but need to be patient’: Şimşek

    ‘We’re on right track, but need to be patient’: Şimşek
Recommended
Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart
ChatGPT maker value rockets in funding talks: Report

ChatGPT maker value rockets in funding talks: Report
Need for critical metals poses dilemmas for investors

Need for critical metals poses dilemmas for investors
UK grants controversial North Sea oil and gas output

UK grants controversial North Sea oil and gas output
Türkiye signs deal to export natural gas to Romania

Türkiye signs deal to export natural gas to Romania
Russian demand for homes shifting away from Türkiye

Russian demand for homes shifting away from Türkiye
WORLD 100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, officials said early Wednesday.
ECONOMY Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

Turkish salmon emerged as the leading aquatic export of the country last year, raking in $312.2 million in revenue.
SPORTS Paralympic swimmers inspiring journey documented

Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

The remarkable life story of Sümeyye Boyacı, Türkiye's pioneering female Paralympic national swimmer who clinched the title of world champion last year, has been brought to the screen in a documentary.