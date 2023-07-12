EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

ISTANBUL
EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing 55 million euros to Türkiye’s Yayla to finance an investment program that includes equipment for the agrifood company’s facilities in Central Anatolia.

The Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund and the EBRD’s Clean Technology Fund will both contribute to the financing, the development bank said in a statement.

“The loan will allow the company to commit to greener energy sources and purchase efficient machinery and equipment for its state-of-the-art facility in Niğde, Central Anatolia. The investment will also allow Yayla to cover its working capital needs.”

As part of the agreement, Yayla will commit to improving its corporate climate governance, in line with industry best practices, and to adopting a comprehensive climate change strategy, strengthening the company’s sustainability credentials, the statement added.

The investment will also enable Yayla to develop a green capex program to undertake resource efficiency improvements and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and electricity consumption in its operations, according to the development bank.

To date, the EBRD has invested more than 18 billion euros in various sectors of the Turkish economy, largely in the private sector.

WORLD UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

    UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

  2. Vermont slowly turns to recovery after being hit by flood

    Vermont slowly turns to recovery after being hit by flood

  3. North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile

    North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile

  4. NATO prepared to back Ukraine against Russia, but not to extend membership

    NATO prepared to back Ukraine against Russia, but not to extend membership

  5. EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

    EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla
Recommended
Some 420 cruise ships visit Türkiye in six months

Some 420 cruise ships visit Türkiye in six months
Foreign investors showing strong interest in Türkiye: Minister

Foreign investors showing strong interest in Türkiye: Minister
Firms turning to women workers amid shortage of skilled laborers

Firms turning to women workers amid shortage of skilled laborers
Development goals for 2030 are in trouble: UN

Development goals for 2030 are in trouble: UN
UK unemployment rate, wages increase

UK unemployment rate, wages increase
Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek

Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek
WORLD UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday failed to renew authorization of the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwest from neighboring Türkiye, officially ending a U.N. operation that had been vital to helping a region of 4.1 million people.

ECONOMY EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing 55 million euros to Türkiye’s Yayla to finance an investment program that includes equipment for the agrifood company’s facilities in Central Anatolia.
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.