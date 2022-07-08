E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

  July 08 2022

ISTANBUL
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) e-commerce volume increased by 68 percent in the first four months of 2022 from a year ago, according to NielsenIQ.

Baby care categories grew faster, followed closely by confectionery hot beverages, showed NielsenIQ’s latest study.

Online spending in Türkiye covers 5.7 percent of total FMCG sales.

The e-commerce sector has expanded significantly over the last three years and the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the already strong growth trend with health concerns and mobility constraints, it said.

“Now the crucial question is no longer whether people are willing to purchase fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) online, but how frequently they already do so and how much they spend for each purchase.”

According to NielsenIQ data, online share in FMCG sales is growing for all countries around the globe.

FMCG’s online sales share is even increasing in mature countries, such as China and South Korea, whereas the most significant rises are observed in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Türkiye and Russia.

In terms of online share, Türkiye ranks third in Europe, after the U.K. and France.

The main reasons for shopping online were higher product variety (71 percent) and cheaper prices (68 percent) while saving time (67 percent) and shopping faster (58 percent) for Turkish shoppers, said Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, managing director for Türkiye and NielsenIQ Analytics Leader for the Middle East and Africa.

“Türkiye is very strong in terms of online shopping penetration and is still showing signs of further growth, sharing similar profile attributes that we usually observe in more aggregated markets, such as China and Korea. As for FMCG online shopping, Türkiye is even stronger in terms of penetration and ranks amongst the top five countries in the world,” she added.

