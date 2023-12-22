E-commerce platform PttAVM preparing for IPO

E-commerce platform PttAVM preparing for IPO

ISTANBUL
E-commerce platform PttAVM preparing for IPO

PttAVM, the e-commerce platform of Türkiye’s postal service PTT, has applied to the Capital Markets Board (SPK) for an initial public offering (IPO), says Hakan Gülten, the general manager of PTT.

“PTT is owned by the Wealth Fund. We will decide [on IPO] together with the fund,” Gülten said, adding that they plan to offer 15 percent of the company to the public.

PttAVM’s IPO has been on the agenda for some two years, he noted.

“Presently, we are in talks with the SPK and have submitted our application. We will go ahead with the IPO in the coming months,” Gülten said without providing details on the timing of the public offering.

PttAVM has millions of products and members and an e-commerce platform jointly owned with Qatar’s Postal Service, according to Gülten.

Some 50,000 merchants offer more than 50 million products on PttAVM’s website.

The Turkish e-commerce market segment achieved an impressive compound annual growth rate of 80.6 percent between 2019 and 2022, with the e-commerce volume reaching 800 billion Turkish Liras last year, according to a recent report by PwC Türkiye and Amazon Türkiye.

Based on Euromonitor’s e-commerce market segment growth forecast for 2020-2025, Turkish e-commerce is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 23.7 percent, the report said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

    Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. 6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

    6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

  3. US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

    US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

  4. Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

    Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

  5. Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

    Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
Recommended
Japan inflation eases to 2.5 percent in November

Japan inflation eases to 2.5 percent in November
US airlines say theyre ready for record holiday travel

US airlines say they're ready for record holiday travel
Cubas crumbling economy to shrink further: minister

Cuba's crumbling economy to shrink further: minister
Some 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye

Some 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye
Increase in agricultural input prices slows

Increase in agricultural input prices slows
Minister urges Chinese carmaker Chery to invest in Türkiye

Minister urges Chinese carmaker Chery to invest in Türkiye
Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November
WORLD US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

A jury in the western U.S. state of Colorado on Friday found two paramedics guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine during his arrest, U.S. media said.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye produced a total of 3 million tons of steel crude in November, marking a strong 25.4 percent increase from a year ago, according to the latest numbers from Brussels-based World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.