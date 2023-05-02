E-commerce giant Trendyol to enter Azeri market

ISTANBUL

Trendyol, Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform, has signed a cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan’s Pasha Holding.

Under the deal, Trendyol and Pasha Holding will set up a joint venture which will engage in on e-commerce activities in Azerbaijan.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Çaglayan Çetin, the head of Trendyol Group and Jalal Gasimov, the CEO of Pasha Holding at a ceremony also attended by Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank during Türkiye’s major aerospace and technology fest, TEKNOFEST in Istanbul.

The website will be launched on May 3, said Çetin. “We will fully start our activities when all infrastructure work is completed,” he added.

Azerbaijan topped the list of international orders placed on Trendyol last year and data from App Annie showed that Trendyol was the most downloaded app in Azerbaijan in 2022, said Çetin.

“The synergy created by Pasha Holding’s experience in the Azerbaijan market and Trendyol’s expertise in technology, logistics and manufacturing will make great contributions to the development of the e-commerce ecosystem in Azerbaijan.”

Expanding in international markets is one of the top priorities of Trendyol, he added.

“Consumers in Azerbaijan have been demanding that Trendyol begin operations in our country. With this partnership agreement we have taken an important step to strengthen our presence in the digital retailing ecosystem. It will promote e-commerce culture, will facilitate the online sales by small and medium-sized companies,” said Gasimov.