Dutch parliament passes bill with new limits on asylum

THE HAGUE

Dutch PVV leader Geert Wilders speaks during a demonstration concerning the arrival of minor refugees in Helmond, on July 1, 2025. (AFP)

A pair of bills cracking down on asylum-seekers wishing to settle in the Netherlands has passed in the Dutch parliament after wrangling and soul-searching by some lawmakers who feared the law would criminalize offering compassionate help to undocumented migrants.

The legislation cuts temporary asylum residency from five to three years, indefinitely suspends the issuance of new asylum residency permits and reins in family reunions for people who have been granted asylum.

It passed in the lower house but could still be rejected in the upper house.

The Dutch Red Cross has estimated 23,000 to 58,000 people live in the Netherlands without an official right to residence.

Taking tough measures to rein in migration was a policy cornerstone for the four-party coalition led by the Party for Freedom of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders.

The coalition collapsed last month after just 11 months in office, and migration is expected to be a key issue ahead of the snap election on Oct. 29.

Wilders pulled the plug on the coalition saying it was taking too long to enact moves to rein in migration. His coalition partners rejected the criticism, saying they all backed the crackdown. His party currently holds a narrow lead in opinion polls over a center-left two-party bloc that recently agreed to a formal merger.

The vote took place in the final session of parliament before lawmakers broke for the summer. The upper house will consider the legislation after it returns from the recess. If Christian Democrats in the upper chamber reject it, the legislation will be returned to the lower house.