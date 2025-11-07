Dutch centrist Jetten wins election: official results

AMSTERDAM

The Dutch Electoral Council officially declared Rob Jetten the winner of last week's election on Friday, setting the 38-year-old centrist on course to become the country's youngest-ever prime minister.

Jetten scored a razor-thin victory of 29,668 votes over anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders, the council said, after an election seen as a bellwether for the rise of Europe's far right.

"I think we've now shown to the rest of Europe and the world that it is possible to beat the populist movements if you campaign with a positive message for your country," he told AFP last Friday.

Before taking the helm of the European Union's fifth-largest economy, Jetten must first form a coalition -- a process that could take months.

Under the Dutch political system, no single party receives enough seats in the 150-member parliament to govern alone, with compromise and negotiation crucial.

Jetten's D66 centrists won 26 seats, the Electoral Council said, the lowest-ever number for an election winner. The far-right PVV led by Wilders also has 26.

A total of 15 parties won seats in parliament, including a party campaigning for animal rights and a group representing the interests of people over 50.

Although Wilders lost 11 seats compared to his shock election win in 2023, the far right remained strong in The Netherlands.

The far-right Forum for Democracy progressed from three seats to seven, while the hard-right JA21 party gained nine seats from only one in the 2023 election.

'Strictest immigration policy ever'

Jetten's preference is a four-way coalition bringing together parties from across the political spectrum.

He wants to work with the centre-right CDA (18 seats), the right-wing liberal VVD (22 seats) and the left-wing Green/Labour grouping (20 seats).

That would give him a comfortable majority of 86 seats but VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz has ruled out entering a coalition with Green/Labour.

Her preference is for a right-wing coalition with the CDA, JA21, and Jetten's D66. That would have exactly 75 seats, making it potentially unstable.

Another possibility is a minority coalition, but Jetten has stressed that is not his preference.

Attempting to bridge these differences is a so-called "scout", whose job is to work out which parties are prepared to work together.

Jetten appointed Wouter Koolmees, head of national rail firm NS, as scout to lead the haggling. He is expected to report his progress on Tuesday.

Wilders has reluctantly conceded defeat, congratulating Jetten, but also sharing baseless allegations of voting irregularity on social media.

He has offered to join the coalition, but all mainstream parties ruled out working with him even before the election.

Wilders prompted the snap election, pulling out his PVV party after complaining progess was too slow to implement the "strictest immigration policy ever."