Dutch broadcaster pulls out of Eurovision

THE HAGUE

Bulgarian singer Dara won this year’s contest in Vienna.

The Netherlands will not participate in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, its public broadcaster NPO said on Oct. 27, citing “sensitivities” over Israel’s participation.



The Dutch withdrawal is the latest in a series of boycotts from countries unhappy at Israel’s inclusion in the annual music festival, given its military campaign in Gaza sparked by the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.



“We have known for some time that Israel’s participation elicits various reactions in society and causes discussion and division,” said Jurre Bosman, NPO’s media director, in a statement.



Jet de Ranitz, NPO’s executive chairman, said: “Due to the sensitivities surrounding the themes currently at play, we have decided to take a step back for the time being.”



In August, organizers announced they were excluding any country involved in an armed conflict from hosting the competition.



But that has not prevented withdrawals, with Ireland already announcing they would not take part and the head of the Spanish public broadcaster also coming out in favor of a boycott. Earlier this month, the Czech public broadcaster pulled out, but cited spending cuts as the reason.



Next year’s contest, the world’s biggest live televised music event, will take place on May 15 in Bulgaria’s Black Sea city of Burgas.



It will be the first time the Balkan nation has hosted the contest, coming after Bulgarian singer Darina Yotova, known as Dara, won this year’s contest in the Austrian capital Vienna with the catchy floor-filler “Bangaranga.”