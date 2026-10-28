4,000-year-old dog paw prints found at Kütahya’s Tavşanlı Mound

4,000-year-old dog paw prints found at Kütahya’s Tavşanlı Mound

KÜTAHYA
4,000-year-old dog paw prints found at Kütahya’s Tavşanlı Mound

The dog’s paw prints remain visible on the hardened mudbrick after millennia.

Paw prints left by a dog on an unfired mudbrick approximately 4,000 years ago have been discovered during excavations at Tavşanlı Mound in western Türkiye, offering a glimpse into everyday life during the Bronze Age.


Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the discovery, saying the prints were found on a mudbrick recovered from the rubble of a building that was destroyed by fire during the Bronze Age.


The brick had once been part of the building’s wall. The dog’s paw prints remained on its surface after it walked across the brick before it had dried, preserving the marks for thousands of years. “The paw prints on it preserved a small moment from everyday life 4,000 years ago,” Ersoy said.


He added that excavations at Tavşanlı Mound, one of the largest Bronze Age cities in western Anatolia, were revealing not only structures and artifacts but also small and unexpected traces of daily life.


Mudbricks were made by mixing soil, water and straw, shaping the mixture in molds and leaving it to dry in the sun. The dog’s footprints became preserved as the brick hardened.


The mudbrick was later used in a house wall before the building was destroyed by fire and collapsed. It remained among the rubble until it was uncovered during archaeological excavations.


Led by Professor Erkan Fidan since 2021, excavations at Tavşanlı Mound have been shedding light on the architecture and material culture of one of western Anatolia’s largest Bronze Age settlements.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US VP Vance contacted top Iran security official: Report

US VP Vance contacted top Iran security official: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. US VP Vance contacted top Iran security official: Report

    US VP Vance contacted top Iran security official: Report

  2. ‘Restored nature hits record 252 mln hectares, but still off target’

    ‘Restored nature hits record 252 mln hectares, but still off target’

  3. Afghanistan opium poppy cultivation surges despite gov’t ban: UN

    Afghanistan opium poppy cultivation surges despite gov’t ban: UN

  4. Erdoğan reaffirms ‘Century of Türkiye’ goal on Republic Day

    Erdoğan reaffirms ‘Century of Türkiye’ goal on Republic Day

  5. Historic governor’s office rebuilt in southern Türkiye

    Historic governor’s office rebuilt in southern Türkiye
Recommended
Noah Wyle named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2026

Noah Wyle named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2026
Şanlıurfa museum preserves centuries-old traditions

Şanlıurfa museum preserves centuries-old traditions
India vows action after first cheetah shot dead

India vows action after first cheetah shot dead
Macklemore launches Free Palestine tour after Ed Sheeran fallout

Macklemore launches Free Palestine tour after Ed Sheeran fallout
Cellist and singer Nesrine to perform in Izmir for first time

Cellist and singer Nesrine to perform in Izmir for first time
Syrian mosaic artist revives family craft after returning home

Syrian mosaic artist revives family craft after returning home
Korkut Ata Turkish World Film Festival returns to Istanbul

Korkut Ata Turkish World Film Festival returns to Istanbul
WORLD US VP Vance contacted top Iran security official: Report

US VP Vance contacted top Iran security official: Report

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has contacted Iran’s security chief in a bid to revive peace talks that could head off a renewed American assault on the Islamic Republic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 28.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s auto sector targets record $45.5 billion in exports in 2027

Türkiye’s auto sector targets record $45.5 billion in exports in 2027

Türkiye’s automotive industry aims to increase its share in international markets and achieve a new export record of $45.5 billion in 2027, according to the 2027 Presidential Annual Program.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿