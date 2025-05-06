Drones hit Port Sudan airport in third day of attacks

Drones hit Port Sudan airport in third day of attacks

PORT SUDAN
Drones hit Port Sudan airport in third day of attacks

Drones struck the airport and targeted an army base in Port Sudan on Tuesday, officials said, the third straight day the Sudanese army-aligned government's seat of power has come under attack.

The strikes come a day after the country's main fuel depot was hit, causing a massive blaze just south of the eastern city which had until Sunday been considered a safe-haven for hundreds of thousands of displaced people fleeing a two-year war.

An AFP correspondent reported loud explosions at dawn and plumes of smoke over the coastal city, one coming from the direction of the port and another from a fuel depot just south.

One drone struck "the civilian section of the Port Sudan airport", an airport official told AFP, two days after the facility's military base was first attacked in drone strikes the army blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

All flights were grounded at the war-torn country's main international port of entry, the source added.

Another drone targeted the main army base in the city centre, an army source said, while witnesses reported a nearby hotel was hit.

Both sites are close to the residence of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who has been at war with his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the RSF, since April 2023.

A third drone hit a fuel depot near the southern port in the densely populated city centre, where the U.N., aid agencies and hundreds of thousands of displaced people have relocated from Khartoum.

Witnesses in the city's north reported anti-aircraft fire from a military base.

The RSF has increasingly relied on drones since losing territory including nearly all of Khartoum in March, attacking deep into army-held territory.

 

Explosions were heard early in the morning across Port Sudan, where U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said Monday reports of paramilitary attacks were a "worrying development threatening the protection of civilians and humanitarian operations".

Nearly all humanitarian aid into Sudan, where famine has already been declared and nearly 25 million people suffer dire food insecurity, arrives in Port Sudan.

From the airport, where Sudanese airlines had resumed flights after Sunday's strike, "fires broke out in multiple buildings" following the explosion, a traveller told AFP.

The army source said that strike had also "targeted fuel depots at the airport".

The paramilitary has in recent weeks attacked civilian infrastructure across the army-controlled north-east, causing widespread blackouts for millions of people.

Since it began, the war has killed tens of thousands, uprooted 13 million and created the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

It has also effectively split the country in two, with the army controlling the centre, north and east while the RSF holds nearly all of the vast region of Darfur and, with its allies, parts of the south.

According to experts, its increased reliance on drones following its loss of Khartoum serve to both telegraph its reach and hinder the army's supply line.

The RSF has used both makeshift and highly advanced drones, which the army accuses the United Arab Emirates of supplying.

The International Court of Justice on Monday threw out a case brought by Sudan against the UAE, accusing it of complicity in genocide by supporting the RSF.

Sudan's foreign ministry said Tuesday they "respected" the ruling, which came on the basis of the ICJ's lack of jurisdiction due to the UAE's 2005 "reservation" on the U.N. Genocide Convention.

Sudan ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
LATEST NEWS

  1. India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

    India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

  2. Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

    Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

  3. Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

    Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

  4. Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

    Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

  5. Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom

    Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom
Recommended
India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza
Germanys Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback
Israel urges civilians to leave Yemens Sanaa airport area

Israel urges civilians to leave Yemen's Sanaa airport area
Trump orders curb on virus research

Trump orders curb on virus research
New Zealand PM proposes banning under-16s from social media

New Zealand PM proposes banning under-16s from social media
Israel faces global rebuke over Gaza ‘conquest’ plan

Israel faces global rebuke over Gaza ‘conquest’ plan
WORLD India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India said Wednesday it carried out "precision strikes at terrorist camps" in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian side of the contested region.

ECONOMY DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

U.S. delivery service DoorDash has agreed to take over U.K. peer Deliveroo in a deal worth 2.9 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), according to a joint statement Tuesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿