Draft UN resolution to set Gaza mission until 2027: Reports

WASHINGTON
A general view of a concrete block (back) marking the "Yellow Line" drawn by the Israeli military in Bureij, central Gaza Strip, on Nov. 4, 2025.

The United States has submitted a draft resolution to the United Nation Security Council members, seeking the creation of an International Stabilization Force tasked with administering Gaza and maintaining security through the end of 2027, several reports said on Nov. 4.

A U.S. official told Axios that the text will form the basis of negotiations among U.N. Security Council members in the coming days, with a vote expected within weeks.

If approved, Washington aims to send the first troops as early as January.

The official underlined that the proposed deployment would not constitute a peacekeeping mission but rather an enforcement force intended to implement security arrangements on the ground.

The multinational mission would be assembled in consultation with the Gaza Peace Council, which U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will chair. The draft also envisions the council remaining active at least until late 2027.

According to the proposal, the task force would secure Gaza’s borders with Israel and Egypt, protect civilians and humanitarian corridors and support the training of a new Palestinian police force.

It would also oversee the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip by disarming Hamas and dismantling its infrastructure and preventing its reconstruction.

The resolution grants the force sweeping authority to take all measures necessary to fulfil its mandate under international and humanitarian law, and stresses that its formation and operations would proceed in close coordination with Egypt and Israel.

Countries that will participate have yet to be determined.

The draft further calls for the Gaza Peace Council to act as a transitional administrative body until the Palestinian Authority completes a satisfactory reform program.

After receiving the council’s approval, a technocratic, non-political Palestinian committee would manage public services.

