Dozens of imported Chinese cars stuck at customs

Dozens of imported Chinese cars stuck at customs

ISTANBUL
Dozens of imported Chinese cars stuck at customs

Some 600 cars imported from China are stuck at Turkish customs as new regulations regarding electric vehicles came into force at the end of last year.

According to a Trade Ministry decree, companies importing EVs must have authorized service stations in seven regions of the country. Imports from the EU and countries having free-trade agreements with Türkiye are exempt from the decree.

Representatives from the auto industry had already predicted that the new regulations would hit Chinese brands particularly hard.

Amid the new regulation, Chinese carmakers are now diverting their vehicles initially slated for the Turkish market to Europe.

Some 550 vehicles of carmaker Skywell have been sitting idle at the Gölcük customs. The local distributor of the Chinese carmaker is shipping some of those vehicles to Europe. Skywell, which was planning to establish a battery plant in Türkiye, last year sold 2,451 cars in the country.

Another carmaker MG, which produces its cars in China, is resorting to the same solution.

Not only Chinese brands but other foreign carmakers are also affected. For instance, Volvo has shelved plans to introduce its EX30 model SUV, which is produced in China, to the Turkish market. The company will wait to see if the regulation is changed. If not, it will wait until the production of this model starts in Belgium.

Japanese carmaker Honda is also reconsidering its plan to introduce e:Nyi model vehicle to the local market this year.

Companies which brought cars to Türkiye before Dec. 29 can still sell those vehicles.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert
LATEST NEWS

  1. China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

    China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

  2. Disney debuts native superhero as 'woke' debate swirls

    Disney debuts native superhero as 'woke' debate swirls

  3. German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

    German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

  4. Spain re-imposes masks in hospitals as flu cases surge

    Spain re-imposes masks in hospitals as flu cases surge

  5. Israel faces Gaza 'genocide' case at UN top court

    Israel faces Gaza 'genocide' case at UN top court
Recommended
United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes

United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes
Vinfast plans factory in India

Vinfast plans factory in India
Evergrandes says head of EV arm detained

Evergrande's says head of EV arm detained
Congress leaders agree on US federal budget

Congress leaders agree on US federal budget
Şimşek, Erkan to meet investors in US this week

Şimşek, Erkan to meet investors in US this week
FX-protected deposits down by 782 billion liras since August

FX-protected deposits down by 782 billion liras since August
WORLD China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

A Chinese satellite launch triggered Taiwan's emergency phone alert system on Tuesday, days before the self-ruled island holds a crucial presidential election that has heightened security worries around the region.
ECONOMY United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes

United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes

United and Alaska Airlines both reported on Monday that loose hardware had been discovered on some of their Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes during preliminary inspections after a dramatic mid-flight incident last week.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".