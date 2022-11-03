Dome of historical Clock Tower in place after 90 years

Dome of historical Clock Tower in place after 90 years

ANTALYA
Dome of historical Clock Tower in place after 90 years

The dome of the historical Clock Tower, one of the symbols of Antalya, has been put in its place after 90 years. The Clock Tower was built in the early 1900s on the Byzantine-era bastions, but its original dome was destroyed during a storm in the 1930s. With five hours of work, the dome is now in its original place.

The tower’s original bell and 40-kilogram lead weights were also placed under the 4.5-ton dome.

A project was prepared for the restoration of the Clock Tower, built on the pentagonal bastion of the Kale Gate, known as the main entrance gate of historical Kaleiçi, in the second century.

After the restoration project of the tower, which had not been touched for decades and had been in ruins, was approved by the Antalya Cultural and Natural Heritage Preservation Board, it was put out to tender. The duration of the restoration was determined to be 300 days.

The restoration, which started in mid-February, should be completed by Dec. 10. It was announced that the restoration contract value was 1 .2 million Turkish Liras.

During the restoration, it was seen that the historical clock and its mechanism, which German Emperor Kaiser Wilhelm gave as a gift at the beginning of the 19th century, had been lost and replaced with plastic. All the imitation parts made in the 1960s were removed during the restoration. After 5 hours of work, the bell and the dome were placed on top of the 20.3-meter-high tower with a crane. And the tower became a domed structure again after 90 years.

The official opening of the renovated tower will happen in the coming days.

Türkiye,

ECONOMY Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October

Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October
MOST POPULAR

  1. Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Mt Nemrut on UN’s top 200 geosites list

    Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Mt Nemrut on UN’s top 200 geosites list

  2. Auto sales increase 15 percent in October

    Auto sales increase 15 percent in October

  3. Zelensky, Blinken thank Türkiye for role in saving grain deal

    Zelensky, Blinken thank Türkiye for role in saving grain deal

  4. Leaders’ diplomacy resolved grain deadlock: Erdoğan

    Leaders’ diplomacy resolved grain deadlock: Erdoğan

  5. North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM

    North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM
Recommended
Cambridge, London venues to host films from Türkiye

Cambridge, London venues to host films from Türkiye
U2 frontman Bono releases memoir ‘Surrender’

U2 frontman Bono releases memoir ‘Surrender’
Blue whales eat 10 million pieces of microplastic a day

Blue whales eat 10 million pieces of microplastic a day
Tunes with teeth: Edison might have left his mark on piano

Tunes with teeth: Edison might have left his mark on piano
Punk poet Patti Smith says writing is her ’essential’ art form

Punk poet Patti Smith says writing is her ’essential’ art form
Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq’s mighty river drying up

Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq’s mighty river drying up
WORLD UN Security Council denies Russia call for bio weapons probe

UN Security Council denies Russia call for bio weapons probe

The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.

ECONOMY Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October

Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October

Consumer prices in Türkiye increased by 3.54 percent in October from September, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.