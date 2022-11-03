Dome of historical Clock Tower in place after 90 years

ANTALYA

The dome of the historical Clock Tower, one of the symbols of Antalya, has been put in its place after 90 years. The Clock Tower was built in the early 1900s on the Byzantine-era bastions, but its original dome was destroyed during a storm in the 1930s. With five hours of work, the dome is now in its original place.

The tower’s original bell and 40-kilogram lead weights were also placed under the 4.5-ton dome.

A project was prepared for the restoration of the Clock Tower, built on the pentagonal bastion of the Kale Gate, known as the main entrance gate of historical Kaleiçi, in the second century.

After the restoration project of the tower, which had not been touched for decades and had been in ruins, was approved by the Antalya Cultural and Natural Heritage Preservation Board, it was put out to tender. The duration of the restoration was determined to be 300 days.

The restoration, which started in mid-February, should be completed by Dec. 10. It was announced that the restoration contract value was 1 .2 million Turkish Liras.

During the restoration, it was seen that the historical clock and its mechanism, which German Emperor Kaiser Wilhelm gave as a gift at the beginning of the 19th century, had been lost and replaced with plastic. All the imitation parts made in the 1960s were removed during the restoration. After 5 hours of work, the bell and the dome were placed on top of the 20.3-meter-high tower with a crane. And the tower became a domed structure again after 90 years.

The official opening of the renovated tower will happen in the coming days.