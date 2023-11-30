Dolly Parton's crossover rock album tops charts

NEW YORK

The United States may be riven by division, but most Americans of all political persuasions can agree on Dolly Parton, including the 77-year-old's latest album that's topping charts across the genres.

"Rockstar" is the country icon's 49th studio album and debuted atop both Billboard's top country and top rock and alternative albums charts, a cross-genre crowd-pleaser that includes both original music and covers of rock classics.

Parton's latest opened in the third slot of the all-genre Billboard 200, behind Drake and Taylor Swift. It's Parton's highest career rank on the chart, and her third foray into the top ten.

The idea for her 30-track rock album was born after Parton was nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, an honor she tried to decline because she didn't feel rock enough but to which she eventually acquiesced, entering the ceremony wearing a leather body-con outfit dripping in chains.

Onstage she declared her intention to record "Rockstar," which includes a number of features from rock artists including Sting, John Fogerty, Stevie Nicks and Joan Jett.

Elton John, Melissa Etheridge and Debbie Harry along with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr also appear on the record.

It's Parton's first top country album since 2020, when she released "A Holly Dolly Christmas."