IDOB to open new season on Sept 27

ISTANBUL

Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) will start the 2023 - 2024 art season with an event, titled, ‘Season Opening Night,’ on Sept 27 at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) - Türk Telekom Opera Hall. The event will once again be held as the opening event of the Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival on Sept 30.