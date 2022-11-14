Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

DİYARBAKIR

The southeastern province of Diyarbakır is counting the days to host about 1,000 Scottish supporters who will come to the city to watch the Türkiye and Scotland football match on Nov. 16.

As part of the preparations for the friendly match which the national team will play against Scotland at the Diyarbakır Stadium, the provincial police formed a special team of 200 police officers who speak foreign languages for the approximately 1,000 Scottish fans expected to arrive.

The police team will accompany the supporters during their arrival and touristic trips to the city. In addition, they will patrol in many districts, especially the historical Sur district, where supporters will tour. The areas inside and outside the stadium will be controlled with cameras.

The green area around the stadium was taken care of by the municipality while tree pruning and flower planting were also carried out. In the 33,000-seat stadium, a total of 9,500 seats that were broken or damaged were also renewed. In addition, the works of the renovation of the lodges, locker rooms and benches were also accelerated.

The supporters will be able to enter the stadium after passing three search points while both Turkish and English signs have also been placed around the stadium.