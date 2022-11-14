Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

DİYARBAKIR
Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

The southeastern province of Diyarbakır is counting the days to host about 1,000 Scottish supporters who will come to the city to watch the Türkiye and Scotland football match on Nov. 16.

As part of the preparations for the friendly match which the national team will play against Scotland at the Diyarbakır Stadium, the provincial police formed a special team of 200 police officers who speak foreign languages for the approximately 1,000 Scottish fans expected to arrive.

The police team will accompany the supporters during their arrival and touristic trips to the city. In addition, they will patrol in many districts, especially the historical Sur district, where supporters will tour. The areas inside and outside the stadium will be controlled with cameras.

The green area around the stadium was taken care of by the municipality while tree pruning and flower planting were also carried out. In the 33,000-seat stadium, a total of 9,500 seats that were broken or damaged were also renewed. In addition, the works of the renovation of the lodges, locker rooms and benches were also accelerated.

The supporters will be able to enter the stadium after passing three search points while both Turkish and English signs have also been placed around the stadium.

Sports,

ARTS & LIFE Alec Baldwin files cross-complaint in fatal movie-set shooting

Alec Baldwin files cross-complaint in fatal movie-set shooting
MOST POPULAR

  1. Food and Science in Barcelona

    Food and Science in Barcelona

  2. Ukrainian swimming coaches take refuge in slums of Istanbul

    Ukrainian swimming coaches take refuge in slums of Istanbul

  3. Erdoğan welcomes Russia’s retreat from Ukraine’s Kherson

    Erdoğan welcomes Russia’s retreat from Ukraine’s Kherson

  4. Turkish Airlines carried 60.5 million passengers in 10 months

    Turkish Airlines carried 60.5 million passengers in 10 months

  5. Netflix sets first live-streamed event with Chris Rock special

    Netflix sets first live-streamed event with Chris Rock special
Recommended
New Zealand beats England in Women’s Rugby World Cup final

New Zealand beats England in Women’s Rugby World Cup final
Qatar hoping to show its soccer passion as World Cup host

Qatar hoping to show its soccer passion as World Cup host
NFL to stage ‘at least’ four more games in Germany over the next four years

NFL to stage ‘at least’ four more games in Germany over the next four years
Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal
Over 60,000 cross from Asia to Europe in Istanbul Marathon

Over 60,000 cross from Asia to Europe in Istanbul Marathon
Ovechkin sets NHL record

Ovechkin sets NHL record
WORLD US Democrats maintain Senate majority

US Democrats maintain Senate majority

President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterm election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress.

ECONOMY G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 health and finance ministers launched a $1.4-billion fund Sunday to tackle the next global pandemic ahead of the bloc’s leaders gathering for a summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali but the host’s president said it was not enough.
SPORTS Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

The southeastern province of Diyarbakır is counting the days to host about 1,000 Scottish supporters who will come to the city to watch the Türkiye and Scotland football match on Nov. 16.